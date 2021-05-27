Cancel
Public Health

Viewpoints: US Health Care Needs Ransomware Protection; Bill 3752 Provides Texans Affordable Healthcare

khn.org
 5 days ago

Editorial pages tackle these public health topics. The hack that shut down the Colonial Pipeline has most Americans worried about threats to the nation's computer network. According to a recent survey by Rasmussen Reports, 85 percent of Americans are at least "somewhat concerned" about the safety of the nation's computer infrastructure.Their concerns are not idle ones—they exist across vital sectors of the economy. Over the last decade, the health care industry has become increasingly vulnerable to ransomware attacks like the one we've just been through in the energy sector. Experts have been raising the alarm but thus far their warning cries have not received the attention they deserve. (Peter Roff, 5/26)

khn.org
Public HealthFosters Daily Democrat

DiPentima: Providers control the demand for health care

In a recent editorial, Mark Galvin touts the recently passed "Transparency in Coverage Rule" as "true market forces that will reduce health care costs". In a follow-up opinion piece, Dr. James Fieseher, correctly explains that the new rule will only have minimal impact and "is a step in the right direction." I agree, but the steps needed to actually control health care costs will not be market driven.
Arkansas Staterepublic-online.com

This Is Where Arkansas’ Health Care System Ranks in the US

The U.S. health care system faced new levels of scrutiny in the past year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. There were shortages of medical masks, ICU beds, as well as nurses. But even before the pandemic, some states were much better equipped to handle both everyday health needs -- and the pandemic -- than others.
Fort Worth, TXunthsc.edu

Delivering Health Care Access to Texans Where They Are

Health disparities exist all around us. They exist for the woman working two jobs who delivers a preterm baby after complications caused by chronic stress. The Texas farmer whose high blood pressure goes undetected because he can’t drive two hours to the nearest doctor. The young boy suffering life-threatening asthma...
U.S. PoliticsDiverse: Issues in Higher Educatio

Sen. Bernie Sanders Introduces Bill to Address Health Care Worker Shortage

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT announced new legislation to address the U.S.’s health care workforce shortage. “The Addressing the Shortage of Doctors Act,” would boost funding for the National Health Service Corps by $1 billion a year for 10 years; permanently authorize the Teaching Health Center Graduate Medical Education program – only authorized for another three years – authorize 14,000 Medicare-supported medical residency positions over seven years and create criteria for how the Graduate Medical Education training positions would be allocated at hospitals with a minimum of 50% of new slots going to primary care.
Congress & Courtsladailypost.com

U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján Introduces Bill To Improve Access to Quality, Affordable Maternity Care

Legislation is part of Sen. Luján’s effort to combat infant and maternal mortality across United States. Washington, D.C. – On the heels of his introduction of the Midwives for MOMS Act, U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) introduced legislation to increase access to quality, affordable maternity care through the creation of a federally funded Birth and Women’s Health Center demonstration program.
Health Servicescoloradosun.com

Opinion: As emergency doctors, we see the compromise Colorado Option health insurance bill as our best shot at affordable, quality health care

You don’t need a medical degree to know that our health care system is broken. Millions of Americans remain uninsured. Many cannot afford to pay their medical bills even if they have insurance, yet the health-care industry is growing and profiting more than ever. The rising cost of health care is a crisis facing Colorado families and small businesses.
HealthSun-Journal

Steve Bien: Health Care Affordability Fund a good deal for Mainers

When I started my family practice here in Maine in 1982, taking care of people in the way I thought best was pretty easy. Of course the costs were much less, but back then, insurance companies universally paid the bills. Deductibles and exclusions were relatively rare. Fast forward nearly 40...
Health ServicesJanesville Gazette

Laws to curb surprise medical bills might be inflating health care costs

New state laws designed to protect patients from being hit with steep out-of-network medical bills may contribute to higher health care costs and premiums, some researchers warn. Lawmakers and advocates who pushed for surprise billing laws say the measures have protected consumers from some of the most egregious bills, which...
Economyfidelity.com

The Affordable Care Act becomes more affordable

The 2021 Stimulus Plan may allow people earning more than $51,520 to enjoy lower premiums on health insurance offered by public health exchanges. The special enrollment period for this program will be available in the 36 states that use the HealthCare.gov platform through August 15, 2021. For some people, getting...
Public HealthBuffalo News

Letter: Protect workers’ health by supporting safety bill

Last month, a $311 billion plan for infrastructure was included in the state budget, the largest in our state’s history. This plan is timely, considering our state received a C-minus grade on a recent White House transportation report card indicating over 1,700 bridges and 7,300 miles of highways are in poor condition.
U.S. Politicsredlakenationnews.com

Bipartisan bill brings long-overdue boost to urban Indian health providers

WASHINGTON, D.C. - As the first Americans continue to feel the disproportionate impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, a bipartisan group of lawmakers is seeking to bring more resources to urban Indian communities. Although the majority of American Indians and Alaska Natives live in urban areas, barely 1 percent of the...
Healthlabroots.com

How do healthcare insurance disruptions affect access and affordability to care?

Have you ever been in between health insurance coverage and pushed off receiving healthcare that you needed? According to new research published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, these types of health insurance coverage disruptions in the United States are consistently associated with worse healthcare access as well as care affordability. These findings come from a comprehensive analysis led by Robin Yabroff, PhD, MBA of the American Cancer Society.
AdvocacyWashington Post

Too many essential care workers can’t afford the very services they provide

The United States faces a crisis of care. Throughout the pandemic, millions of families have had to choose between child care, health and financial security. The impact of those decisions has already been profound. Since March 2020, nearly 2.5 million women — most of them women of color — have dropped out of the workforce. Meanwhile, care workers, such as child-care workers and home health aides, continued their jobs despite high risks and limited access to benefits and personal protective equipment. Yet the median annual incomes for these workers remain below the federal poverty line for a family of four.
Public Healthcapitolweekly.net

Pandemic shows need to invest in public health protections

One thing we have learned from the COVID-19 pandemic is that there is an immense need to invest in public health and disease prevention tools before there is another widespread outbreak. While we cannot fix the past, we do have an opportunity to ensure California residents are protected from debilitating and deadly diseases in the future.
Mental HealthAnderson Herald Bulletin

Reader Viewpoint: Mental health crisis response system needs reliable funding

May is Mental Health Month. By urging my public officials to prioritize suicide prevention, mental health, and crisis care, I am hoping to influence collective change to support #MentalHealth4All. Right now, individuals in crisis are able to call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The Lifeline provides 24/7,...
Health ServicesThe Mountaineer

Crisis hastened health-care reforms

RALEIGH — For all the suffering and damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s at least one silver lining: the experience may alter our health care system for the better. North Carolina is among many jurisdictions that adjusted its policies so medical providers could effectively respond to the crisis. The...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago City Wire

Letter to the Editor: Extend Liability Protections for Health Care Workers

I am a registered nurse at Rush University Medical Center, and I’m writing to echo the sentiments that all healthcare professionals are feeling. My medical colleagues and I were grateful for Governor Pritzker’s executive order last spring to temporarily limit civil liability for health care workers during the ongoing coronavirus crisis, but I believe these protections should be extended permanently.