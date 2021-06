Wow, it feels like a million years since my last post. I’ve been having a hard time getting back in the swing of things, but I’m trying… I didn’t have any red felt when I started making these DIY felt strawberries, but they are adorable in pink and marroon. There’s something about these strawberries that reminds me of the vintage Strawberry Shortcake stuff. My friend had this Strawberry Shortcake doll and it smelled so good. Every time I would go to her house, I wanted to play with that doll because I never had one of my own.