Sheboygan, WI

Water Main Breakage Blamed for Road Closures in Sheboygan

By Local News
seehafernews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA stretch of Erie Avenue in Sheboygan is currently closed off due to a water main breakage. It is being reported that the closure is affecting the area between North 25th and North 28th Streets, and will be in effect until sometime tomorrow (May 28th). The city has assured people...

www.seehafernews.com
Sheboygan County, WIwhbl.com

NEW LANES OF HIGHWAY 23 NOW CARRYING TRAFFIC

As work continues to complete the expansion of Highway 23 to four lanes between Plymouth and Fond du Lac, traffic in Sheboygan County has been switched onto the new lanes, while the original lanes are being readied for repaving. While 23 will remain open to traffic, the DOT advises drivers...
Sheboygan, WIwhbl.com

NATIONAL SAFE BOATING WEEK BEGINS SATURDAY

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla in Sheboygan is gearing up for a year-long campaign of safety, starting on Saturday with the launch of National Safe Boating Week. The main message is that life jackets save lives, but the key to making that work is consistent wearing by recreational boaters.
Sheboygan, WIseehafernews.com

Major Road Construction Project Kicks Off Next Week in Sheboygan

A major road construction project will kick off next week in the city of Sheboygan. Crews will be replacing sanitary and storm sewers and will be replacing the asphalt and improving the sidewalks on Georgia Avenue and South 10th Street all next week, and traffic will not be allowed through the area.
Sheboygan, WIwhbl.com

SOUTH SIDE CONSTRUCTION OBSTRUCTION

Motorists on Sheboygan’s south side will be dealing with a major detour next week as Indiana Avenue will be closed at its intersection with South 10th Street. City Engineer Kevin Jump reports that this is part of the ongoing construction on Georgia Avenue, and involves sanitary and storm sewer repairs, sidewalk improvements and new asphalt paving. Indiana Avenue traffic will be detoured using South 8th Street, Penn Avenue and South 14th Street.
Sheboygan County, WIwhbl.com

ACTIVE COUNTY COVID CASES CONTINUE TO SHRINK, OVER 50K COUNTY RESIDENTS HAVE NOW RECEIVED AT LEAST ONE SHOT.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sheboygan County continued on a slow downward trend this week, as Friday’s update from the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health reported 108 cases in Sheboygan County. Of the 57 test results received, 3 were positive, raising the running case total to 13,762. With 12 recoveries, the active case total declined by 9, while an additional 2 persons required hospitalization for treatment, raising the county’s COVID-19 patient population to 4.
Sheboygan, WIpleasantviewrealty.com

925 N 26th St, Sheboygan, WI 53081, USA

CUTE and COZY 3 bedroom cape cod in the city of Sheboygan on a quiet dead end street. Private fenced in yard with a large paver patio perfect for entertaining. 2 bedrooms and a full bath on the main floor with a large loft style bedroom above. Downstairs has the potential to be finished and plumbed for a second bathroom. Come give this home some TLC and make it yours! Won’t last long!
Sheboygan County, WIplymouth-review.com

Sheboygan County COVID-19 Data Summary

The number of vaccines administered to Sheboygan County residents has declined by 59.4% compared to peak rates. The most recently reported week of May 2 recorded 3,736 doses given, compared to a peak of 9,204 doses the week of April 4. 43% of county residents have received at least one dose as of Tuesday. A target of 60% vaccinated with […]
Sheboygan, WIwhbl.com

CITY ADMINISTRATOR TODD WOLF: CHANGE IS COMING

(This is the third and final in a series of articles concerning problems and liabilities found in accounting within the City of Sheboygan) When consultant firm CliftonLarsonAllen LLP was first commissioned to study the City of Sheboygan’s Human Resources and Finance Departments in 2019, current City Administrator Todd Wolf started to do what he calls a “deep-dive”. He saw that there were improvements to be made in those departments, and then kept going. And when problems arose in accounting for pre-1985 hours pooled for sick leave and performance credits in the Fire and Police Departments, he again called on CLA as an independent set of eyes to look further, leading to a conclusion that unless problems were addressed and changes made, the City would be vulnerable to fraud, and to financial and reputational risks. And as a black-belt certified in Lean Six Sigma with the personal mantra of “Change is Coming’, Wolf was ready for the task. Some of those changes are already in place. But not all will be immediate.
Sheboygan, WIpleasantviewrealty.com

522 Bell Ave, Sheboygan, WI 53083, USA

This northeast Sheboygan home would be a perfect starter home for a new buyer. There is a main floor bedroom, with 2 more upstairs. Main floor bath, updated cozy kitchen and large living room. Formal dining room has a beautiful built-in hutch. Large backyard, front sun porch and 1.5 car garage. Seller is including all appliances. Live near the Lake in this desirable location for a great price!
Sheboygan County, WIwxerfm.com

Merri Belle – Furry Friday with The Humane Society of Sheboygan County On Sheboygan’s Point

All creatures big and small deserve loving forever homes. Merri Belle couldn’t agree more. She’s one of the most well behaved rats you’ve ever met. She was surrendered to The Humane Society Of Sheboygan County because her former family was moving and couldn’t take her with them. She’s only a year old. Merri Belle is super smart and it might surprise you how clean she is. She’s also very hand-social and loves being held too. Consider letting Merri Belle crawl her way into your home. Jesy from The Humane Society Of Sheboygan County talks about their application and appointment policy to come meet one on one with their adoptable animals. She also tells us that the shelter currently in need of liquid laundry soap… and you can donate anytime to their outside donation drop off bin at the shelter. Thanks for listening to Furry Friday powered by Charlie’s Chow Raw Dog Food!
Columbia County, WIwhbl.com

Sheboygan Teens Killed In Columbia County Crash

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WHBL) – Two Teens from Sheboygan were killed in a head on crash with a semi Wednesday evening in Columbia County. The Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened near the intersection of Highway 33 and Polinske Road around 7pm. When Deputies and State Patrol Troopers arrived, they found a car and semi had crashed head on. The two teens, 15 and 17 years old from Sheboygan, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi, from Eau Claire, had minor injuries. An investigation is underway to determine which vehicle was in the wrong lane at the time of the crash.
Sheboygan County, WIwashingtoncountyinsider.com

Sheboygan County Breakfast on the Farm

Sheboygan Co., WI – Sheboygan County Dairy Promotions Association has announced its 2021 Breakfast on the Farm will be at Devin Acres in Elkhart Lake on Saturday, June 19. Breakfast on the Farm in Sheboygan County will include pancakes, eggs and cows. The event at Devin Acres, W3844 Primrose Lane,...