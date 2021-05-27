Union seniors graduating in-person on Thursday

TULSA, Okla. — Union Public Schools Class of 2021 will be graduating in-person today

The High School will host in-person graduation at the Union Multipurpose Activity Center (UMAC).

Graduation will take place at three different times – 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 6 p.m. – in response to safety protocols due to COVID-19.

The in-person ceremonies will also be live-streamed; see the links below.

10 a.m. A-F - https://youtu.be/zQoXD9s1k9Q

2 p.m. G-N - https://youtu.be/RcptUdVKlaE

6 p.m. O-Z - https://youtu.be/-SEigd0KVzQ

For more information, visit https://www.unionps.org/Commencement

Union aired its virtual Commencement Saturday, May 22, you may view it here: https://youtu.be/RZCvBt5smA4

