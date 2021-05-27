Union seniors graduating in-person on Thursday
TULSA, Okla. — Union Public Schools Class of 2021 will be graduating in-person today
The High School will host in-person graduation at the Union Multipurpose Activity Center (UMAC).
Graduation will take place at three different times – 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 6 p.m. – in response to safety protocols due to COVID-19.
The in-person ceremonies will also be live-streamed; see the links below.
10 a.m. A-F - https://youtu.be/zQoXD9s1k9Q
2 p.m. G-N - https://youtu.be/RcptUdVKlaE
6 p.m. O-Z - https://youtu.be/-SEigd0KVzQ
For more information, visit https://www.unionps.org/Commencement
Union aired its virtual Commencement Saturday, May 22, you may view it here: https://youtu.be/RZCvBt5smA4
