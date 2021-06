Memorial Day each and every year is close to crying time for me. It is the time of past names who were real heroes. That term heroes was not loosely used as it is now. When depicting those years gone by my driving is suspect and shaky during this week of Memorial Day. My wife Pat drives me to visit the various cemeteries and memorials in MetroWest. There I sit in silence. We stare at the names. Some we had known. Passing thoughts of some names that were here and now not here. Those inscribed names gave their lives for our freedom. The silence is rewarding. It helps to bring a form of closure and completeness.