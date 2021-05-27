Music is back: Our guide to the best South Florida summer concerts

When COVID took our favorite performers from the stage almost 15 months ago, it broke something visceral and human and essential in life.

The live concert is both tribal gathering and solitary communion, where we restore our connection to a favorite song, to the artist, to the people and environment around us, to who we are and, perhaps, who we were when that music first held us.

Longtime South Florida music connoisseur Paul Castronovo, wise-cracking radio host on BIG 105.9-FM, was emotional describing his return to live music during Jimmy Buffett’s recent four-night run in Delray Beach.

“He did ‘Southern Cross,’ and I swear to God, I got emotional. I welled up. It was so great. I’m getting emotional now, talking about it,” Castronovo said. “I saw live music. It was Jimmy Buffett doing ‘Southern Cross’ in my back yard. ... Yeah, it was pretty cool.”

With COVID cases waning (thank you, science), the South Florida concert scene is stirring with more performances being added almost daily — shows new and rescheduled, big and small, by acts global and local.

Being able to enjoy live music this summer — from Dave Matthews and Travis Scott to Megan Thee Stallion and Alanis Morrisette — may be the best symbol of the end of what was the bleakest time of our lives. Now, back to our regularly scheduled programming.

June: Black Eyed Peas, Blue Note

June 3: The Allman Betts Band (led by Gregg’s son Devon and Dickey’s son Duane) finally share music from their 2020 album “Bless Your Heart” with a pod-distanced audience at 7:30 p.m. on Old School Square in Delray Beach . Tickets start at $120 per four-person pod at OldSchoolSquare.com .

June 4: The Black Eyed Peas — original members will.i.am, Taboo, apl.de.ap and “some unique surprises” — perform their first live show since 2019 at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park in Miami . Tickets start at $60 at LiveNation.com .

June 5-6: Trumpeter and 10-time Grammy winner Arturo Sandoval opens a new outdoor pop-up series by New York’s famed Blue Note Jazz Club , in collaboration with the Rhythm Foundation , at the North Beach Bandshell in North Miami Beach . Tickets for the shows (8 p.m. June 5, 7 p.m. June 6) start at $45 per person at RhythmFoundation.com .

June 12: Social Gloves is the name of a YouTubers vs. TikTokers thing at Hard Rock Stadium , featuring performances by DJ Khaled, Migos, Lil Baby, Trippie Redd and others. Tickets to the 7 p.m. event start at $79 at Ticketmaster.com .

June 12: Influential keyboardist and producer Robert Glasper (part of the supergroup August Greene with Common and Karriem Riggins) continues the Blue Note Jazz Club series at the North Beach Bandshell with performances at 5 and 9 p.m. Tickets start at $45 per seat in two-person or four-person pods at RhythmFoundation.com .

June 26: Listen locally in 2021! Miami-based rock-jazz experimentalists Electric Kif (an essential part of my South Florida Coronavirus Dinner Party Playlist) perform at Lagniappe House in downtown Miami , one of my favorite South Florida live-music stages, at 8:30 p.m. Check it all out at LagniappeHouse.com .

July: Dave Matthews is back

July 3: Amid all the tribute-band nostalgia sweeping the area, classic-rock originals Ambrosia (”How Much I Feel,” “Biggest Part of Me”) perform 6 and 9 p.m. shows at the Funky Biscuit in Boca Raton . Tickets start at $45 at FunkyBiscuit.com .

July 10: Country star and Peyton Manning straight man Brad Paisley brings his summer tour to iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach . Openers are Jimmie Allen and Kameron Marlowe . Tickets start at $30 at LiveNation.com .

July 23: The North Beach Bandshell hosts a promising evening of provocative music by electronic eclectics Now vs Now , led by Jason Lindner (a keyboardist on David Bowie’s final album, “Blackstar”), bassist Panagiotis Andreou and drummer Justin Tyson . The 8 p.m. double bill also features trailblazing South Florida duo TWYN , a collaboration between Electric Kif keyboardist Jason Matthews and Lemon City Trio drummer Aaron Glueckauf . Tickets start at $22 at RhythmFoundation.com .

July 23-25: The massive three-day hip-hop circus Rolling Loud sets up at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens with a who’s-who lineup led by Travis Scott, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Kodak Black and both Lil Baby and DaBaby . Tickets, of course, are gone. Join the waitlist at RollingLoud.com .

July 30-31: These are makeup dates for the 2020 cancellation of Dave Matthews’ annual two-day picnic at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre. Tickets from last year’s show will be honored. Some tickets remain, starting at $49.50, or $40 each as part of a two-day lawn pass, at LiveNation.com .

July 31: The annual Seaside Summer music series at the North Beach Bandshell includes an 8 p.m. performance by Julian Marley , Grammy-nominated son of Bob, whose 2019 album “ As I Am ” was his first in a decade. Tickets start at $30 at RhythmFoundation.com .

August: Alanis Morissette, Roger Waters

Aug. 1: One of the shows that may define the summer of 2021 for rock fans, Green Day ’s Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer will stop at Hard Rock Stadium a year after its original date. Those tickets will be honored, and more remain, starting at $29.50, at Ticketmaster.com .

Aug. 3: Rock poets Kings of Leon will begin their 2021 tour supporting the album “When You See Yourself” at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach . Opening will be Cold War Kids . Tickets start at $36, or $27 as part of a four-pack, at LiveNation.com .

Aug. 17: Crooner, composer and pianist John Legend brings his Bigger Love Tour to the BB&T Center in Sunrise a year after the original date. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show start at $38.25 at Ticketmaster.com . Original tickets will be honored.

Aug. 18: Celebrating 25 years of the influential, multiplatinum album “ Jagged Little Pill ,” Alanis Morissette brings her pandemic-delayed tour to iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre with sisters in arms Garbage and Liz Phair . Tickets start at $34.50 at LiveNation.com .

Aug. 21: Country-pop trio Lady A bring the What A Song Can Do Tour to iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach . Tickets for the 7 p.m. concert go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, May 28, at LiveNation.com .

Aug. 23: Pink Floyd icon Roger Waters’ hotly anticipated This Is Not a Drill Tour finally lands at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami for a theatrical, in-the-round performance of “songs from Pink Floyd’s Golden Era.” Tickets start at $51 at Ticketmaster.com .

September: Black Crowes, Chris Carrabba

Sept. 1: British glam-rock quartet the Struts hit Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale on the Strange Days Are Over Tour . Tickets for the 7 p.m. concert go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, May 28, at JoinTheRevolution.net .

Sept. 3: Thomas Rhett , the Academy of Country Music’s reigning Entertainer of the Year, brings his summer tour to iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach . Openers are Cole Swindell and Gabby Barrett . Tickets start at $36 at LiveNation.com .

Sept. 7: The reunited brothers Robinson bring the Black Crowes’ anniversary tour, celebrating 30 years since the release of their debut album, “ Shake Your Money Maker ,” to iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre . Tickets start at $29 at LiveNation.com .

Sept. 8: The Alan Parsons Live Project revisits hits of the prog-rock era at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale . Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. concert start at $39.50 at BrowardCenter.org .

Sept. 11: South Florida-spawned emo god Chris Carrabba leads a stripped-down, unplugged version of Dashboard Confessional to Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale . Tickets start at $29.50 at JoinTheRevolution.net .

Sept. 18: SoCal reggae-rockers Rebelution, Steel Pulse and like-minded party bands are down to perform at Sunset Cove Amphitheater in Boca Raton . Tickets start at $39.50 at AXS.com .

Sept. 23: Chart-toppers Maroon 5 , set to release the album “ Jordi ” on June 11, play iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach. Tickets start at $39.50 at LiveNation.com .

Sept. 24: Weston-raised, Los Angeles-based pop-trap performer (and Quarantunes TikTok star) Jake Miller comes to Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale . Fly by Night and Just Seconds Apart open. Tickets start at $23.50 at JoinTheRevolution.net .

Staff writer Ben Crandell can be reached at bcrandell@sunsentinel.com .