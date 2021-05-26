Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Lee Sittig

By Editorial
crowleytoday.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleOur hearts are heavy today as we mourn the sudden passing of our loving father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend, Lee Sittig at the age of 90. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 27, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Burial will follow...

www.crowleytoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Charles#The Mt Calvary Cemetery#The United States Army#Bronze Svc#United Nations Svc#Tank#Baton Rouge#Deacon Chuck Ortego
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Obituariesdailydodge.com

Lee McFerrin

Lee McFerrin, born October 7th, 1937 passed away unexpectedly at Marshfield Medical Center, Beaver Dam on Thursday, June 10th, 2021 at 11:27 pm. Lee attended Kokomo High School in Indiana, attended Franklin College and the American Institute of Banking. Lee enjoyed helping others. He was the first at church every Sunday, arriving at 7 am to “get things ready” for the service. He was a vital part of the neighborhood, mowing lawns, snow blowing, and generally there for anyone who needed him. He valued being a kind and generous friend and neighbor. He will be missed for all the little things that he did. Family always came first as he cherished being able to help. He enjoyed helping his son build a pier, helping his daughter Julie with home improvements and watching his grandsons and being involved in their lives growing up.
ReligionMarshall News Messenger

Seth Buckner: The old Bible

How important is the Bible? Something so incredibly valuable can never be assigned a dollar amount. Romans 15:4 states, “For whatsoever things were written aforetime were written for our learning, that we through patience and comfort of the scriptures might have hope.” Do you believe this? How often do you spend time exploring the pages of your Bible? Many years ago, when this writer was a teenager, he penned the words to the following poem called “The Old Bible.”
Pleasanton, TXPleasanton Express

Lee Harvey Oswald in Pleasanton?

Hello, Atascosa County! I received a lot of positive feedback from last week’s article about Johnny Horton. I run into a lot of Rock ‘n’ Roll history and this may be a special topic I will highlight in the future. I prefer to write about Atascosa County history, but occasionally I will step out of the box, so to speak. This week, it’ll be about Pleasanton’s visit of someone who went on to commit a sinister act and become enemy No. 1 overnight.