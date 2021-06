While the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine started out sluggish and rocky, the U.S. has since surmounted many early supply and distribution hurdles, and visions of a post-pandemic future are starting to come into focus. According to the CDC, more than 44 percent of the U.S. population has received at least one vaccine dose, and nearly 32 percent have been fully vaccinated. However, a significant portion of the population remains ineligible: kids. Currently, none of the vaccines available in the U.S. have been approved for use in children under 16 — though, if all goes accordingly, that could change in the coming weeks.