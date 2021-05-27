Perspectives: Biden Should Help Vaccinate Poor Countries; Mask Debate Really About A Lack Of Trust
Opinion writers tackle vaccines, masks and covid-19 origins. Let’s begin with a quick quiz question: What’s the highest-return investment you can think of? Private equity? A hedge fund? Here’s something with a far higher return: a global campaign to vaccinate people in poor countries against the coronavirus. So far the United States and other Group of 7 “leading” countries haven’t actually shown leadership in fighting the pandemic globally. American vaccine nationalism means that we are hoarding both vaccines and the raw materials to make them, in ways that lead to unnecessary deaths abroad and also undermine our own recovery. (Nicholas Kristof, 5/26)khn.org