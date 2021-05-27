Cancel
Presidential Election

Perspectives: Biden Should Help Vaccinate Poor Countries; Mask Debate Really About A Lack Of Trust

khn.org
 5 days ago

Opinion writers tackle vaccines, masks and covid-19 origins. Let’s begin with a quick quiz question: What’s the highest-return investment you can think of? Private equity? A hedge fund? Here’s something with a far higher return: a global campaign to vaccinate people in poor countries against the coronavirus. So far the United States and other Group of 7 “leading” countries haven’t actually shown leadership in fighting the pandemic globally. American vaccine nationalism means that we are hoarding both vaccines and the raw materials to make them, in ways that lead to unnecessary deaths abroad and also undermine our own recovery. (Nicholas Kristof, 5/26)

khn.org
U.S. Politics

Who benefits? US debates fairest way to share spare vaccine

WASHINGTON — In April, the Biden administration announced plans to share millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses with the world by the end of June. Five weeks later, nations around the globe are still waiting — with growing impatience — to learn where the vaccines will go and how they will be distributed.
U.S. Politics

‘Biden backs removing Medicaid funding caps for territories’

Delegate Gregorio Kilili Sablan (Ind-MP) said over the weekend that President Joe Biden supports eliminating the Medicaid funding caps for U.S. territories and aligning the matching rate with the States. Sablan said in his e-kilili newsletter that his requests for insular area inclusion in the President’s fiscal year 2022 budget...
U.S. Politics

HHS: Biden's FY22 budget will invest in pandemic preparedness, expanding affordable care

There are a host of healthcare-related challenges facing the U.S., including the still-ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, mental and behavioral health challenges, the opioid addiction crisis and racial inequity in healthcare. It's with these challenges in mind that President Joe Biden's administration crafted a Fiscal Year 2022 budget that focuses investments in areas such as pandemic preparedness and expanding affordable healthcare.
U.S. Politics

Biden Moves Slowly On Canadian Drug Importation

The administration won't oppose prescription drug imports from Canada, but it has no plan on how to allow it. Also, President Joe Biden's budget proposes lifting the ban on paying for abortions. It also includes a major budget increase for the Department of Health and Human Services. The Biden administration...
Public Health
WRAL News

Fact check: Biden exaggerates U.S. coronavirus vaccinations

During a speech in Cleveland, President Joe Biden earned applause with a line about how well the United States has been doing in vaccinating people against the coronavirus. "We've created more places to get vaccinated … and now, 50% of all of America — more than any other country — is fully vaccinated," Biden said in his May 27 speech.
U.S. Politics

Democrats' extreme liberal policies are driving women from the workforce

With an economy that is still reopening, President Joe Biden should be benefiting from a natural return to the workforce. The April jobs report released this month, however, was our worst in 23 years compared to expectations. It even showed unemployment back on the rise for the first time since the height of the pandemic. Despite all his campaign rhetoric about building our economy back better, the president’s reckless spending is crushing job creators who cannot seem to compete with the federal government’s steadfast commitment to paying people not to work.
Presidential Election
The Hill

Biden shows little desire to reverse Trump's Cuba policies

The Biden administration’s first major move on Cuba is the strongest signal yet it has little appetite to reverse Trump-era policies toward the island nation. The State Department this past week listed Cuba as among those “not cooperating fully with United States antiterrorism efforts,” renewing a determination first made in 2020.
Public Health

Guest column: Confidence in public health is a ‘liberty thing’

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us will have heard the call from scientists and media commentators to “follow the science.” This refrain is perhaps heard either as a sensible request or an excessive demand, depending on where we are positioned across the political aisle. Whatever our position, the call...
U.S. Politics

Fact check: Biden is off on his vaccine claims

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden misstated the record Thursday when he asserted that half of his country has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and when he suggested that the U.S. leads the world in protecting its population with the shots. BIDEN: "Now, 50% of all of America, more...
Health

Biden has new vaccination goals. See if the country is on pace to hit them.

To get to a place where “life can start to look closer to normal,” President Joe Biden set two vaccination goals and gave the country two months to hit them. These are the latest in his string of vaccination goals: First, to get 160 million adults fully vaccinated and second, to get at least one shot in 70 percent of adults.
Congress & Courts
The Hill

Tom Cotton once again makes media look foolish

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) has once again made his critics – and there are many – look patently foolish after a bombshell report in the Wall Street Journal found that three workers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology were hospitalized for COVID-like symptoms in Nov. 2019, approximately one month before the first reported case in the region.