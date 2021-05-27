Cancel
Sebring, FL

2021 Hurricane Season To Be ‘Above Normal’

By News-Sun (Sebring, FL)
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 7 days ago

Summer is around the corner and temperatures are rising. Floridians know more than most that this means hurricanes. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Climate Prediction Center released the much-anticipated 2021 Hurricane Season Outlook to the press by webinar late Thursday. NOAA predicts a 60% chance of an above-normal season, a 30% chance of a "near-normal" season and unfortunately, only a 10% chance of a season that is below normal.

InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com
