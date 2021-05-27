2021 Hurricane Season To Be ‘Above Normal’
Summer is around the corner and temperatures are rising. Floridians know more than most that this means hurricanes. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Climate Prediction Center released the much-anticipated 2021 Hurricane Season Outlook to the press by webinar late Thursday. NOAA predicts a 60% chance of an above-normal season, a 30% chance of a "near-normal" season and unfortunately, only a 10% chance of a season that is below normal.insurancenewsnet.com