Packers running back Aaron Jones planning end-zone tribute to his late father

Apparently, everyone in the NFL knew I was coming back from vacation today, because that's the only way to explain why we have so much crazy news on a random Monday in May. For those of you who forgot about me, I'm John Breech. I wasn't here last week because I was on a beach in Florida where I spent 50% of my time trying to keep my 13-month-old daughter from eating sand and I wouldn't have had it any other way. That being said, I didn't realize that babies love to eat sand. Why didn't someone tell me?