UFC welterweight contender Stephen Thompson is confident that his brother-in-law Chris Weidman will fight in the UFC Octagon once again. Thompson was in the corner of Weidman last weekend at UFC 261 when he suffered one of the worst injuries we have ever seen in the history of the sport when Weidman broke his leg on a checked kick against Uriah Hall. Immediately after throwing the kick, Weidman’s leg snapped in half and he went down to the mat right away. Weidman was rushed to hospital and had surgery on his leg and is expected to make a full recovery. However, he is unable to walk at the moment and won’t be able to start training hard for 6-12 months.