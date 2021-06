The Mountain Home tennis squad competed in the district tournament over the course of 2 days, May 11th and the 12th. A total of five Mountain Home tigers advanced to the second day of competition: singles player Gareth Brantley, girls doubles team Grace Reaume and Stephanie Schwitters, as well as boys doubles team Darius Brantley and Aiden Shepherd. Although they did not make it to the second day of competition, the mixed doubles team of Leon Fishback and Korra Simler-Archuleta also achieved one victory before being eliminated from the tournament.