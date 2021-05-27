Dropping The Gloves Episode 245: What’s Next for the Oilers?

No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens. Why the Maple Leafs should win: The Leafs are 7-2-1 against the Canadiens this season. Toronto is an improved defensive team this season, sitting eighth in the NHL with a 2.54 goals against average. Auston Matthews is a predatory offensive star, always ready to take advantage of weak defensive play. Toronto is the NHL's sixth best offensive team. It feels like this team could make the longest playoff run a Maple Leafs team has made since 1999. But Toronto goalie Jack Campbell, as impressive he has been, has no NHL playoff experience. Let's also not forget that Toronto hasn't won a playoff round since 2004.