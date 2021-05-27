Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Dropping The Gloves Episode 245: What’s Next for the Oilers?

By Liam Horrobin
hockeyfights.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday night, the Edmonton Oilers broke their fanbases hearts in two after blowing a 4-1 lead with less than three minutes to play against the Jets. Of course, they then went onto lose 5-4 in overtime after Nikolaj Ehlers scored in his return game. The following night, the Oil battled hard but crushed Oilers Nation once again after losing in triple overtime when Kyle Connor put the final nail in the coffin on the Jets sweep.

www.hockeyfights.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carey Price
Person
Kyle Connor
Person
Nikolaj Ehlers
Person
Ken Holland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Draft Picks#The Jets#Leafs#Episodes#Oilers Nation#Montreal#Triple Overtime#Toronto#Line#Lead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLNHL

Panthers defenseman Acciari jumps in crease, stops shot cold

With Bobrovsky out of position, veteran hops in to make save vs. Lightning. R1, Gm1: Erik Cernak tries to put the puck home at the doorstep, but Noel Acciari stands strong and blocks the shot to deny a goal. 00:40 •. The best save of the night during Game 1...
NHLCBS Sports

Oilers' Tyler Ennis: Promoted from taxi squad

Ennis was added to the active roster Sunday, per CapFriendly. Ennis has appeared in just three games since the start of April and hasn't scored a point since March 15. He could see some time in the bottom-six at some point this postseason.
NHLSportsnet.ca

May 16: Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames: Full Game

The Vancouver Canucks face off against the Calgary Flames at Rogers Arena. Brendan Batchelor and Corey Hirsch have the call while Dan Riccio and Bik Nizzar break it down in the intermission. Now Playing. May 16: Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames: Pre-game show. May 16 2021. Satiar Shah, Craig MacEwen...
NHLchatsports.com

Oilers: Connor McDavid truly did have a one of a kind season

Connor McDavid #97, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images) The Edmonton Oilers start their run for the Stanley Cup in just a few days. Let’s talk about Connor McDavid’s regular-season one more time. McDavid put up 105 points in 56 games. Wow is that great? McDavid was just 7...
NHLchatsports.com

North Division Playoff Preview: Edmonton Oilers with Preston Hodgkinson

Preston Hodgkinson (@NHLHodgkinson) from sister site Copper and Blue joins the podcast to talk about the Edmonton Oilers’ season and expectations in regard to the series against the Winnipeg Jets. What is the exclamation mark of the season for Edmonton Oilers? We discuss the highlights of their year, as well...
NHLchatsports.com

Canucks: 2 takeaways from 4-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers

EDMONTON, AB - MAY 15: Travis Boyd #72 of the Vancouver Canucks handles the puck against Joakim Nygard #10 of the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on May 15, 2021 in Edmonton, Canada. (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images) The Vancouver Canucks are keeping it interesting for these final few games...
NHLoilersnation.com

What should the Edmonton Oilers do with Zack Kassian?

Zack Kassian has had a tough season. He started the season alongside Connor McDavid on the Oilers first line, but the spot was long lost. He didn’t seem to be the same Zack Kassian Edmonton Oilers fans grew to love. He didn’t seem engaged and his game just seemed… off....
NHLchatsports.com

Edmonton Oilers: The contracts can wait for after the playoffs

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins #93, James Neal #18, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images) The Edmonton Oilers are playoff-bound. The team finished up the regular season last night against the Vancouver Canucks. On Wednesday night, they will play their first game of the Stanley Cup playoffs since 2017. There is no guarantee with the postseason, so the Oilers have to do their best to focus on the next game at hand.
Healthhockeybuzz.com

Jets need good health and more to beat the Oilers

Already without Nikolaj Ehlers and Andrew Copp for Friday’s season finale against the Toronto Maple Leafs, both Paul Stastny and Pierre-Luc Dubois left the Jets victory and did not return. Even at full health, beating the Oilers in a best-of-seven series is no easy task. Doing so without four forwards...
NHLchatsports.com

Oilers: Splitting up McDavid and Draisaitl makes the most sense to start

Leon Draisaitl #29, Connor McDavid #97, Edmonton Oilers Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports. The Edmonton Oilers need scoring from their entire lineup in the postseason. While having a star like Connor McDavid play out of his mind is great, the entire lineup needs to get involved. Thatcher Demko shut...
NHLNHL

Price and Gallagher assigned to Laval on LTI conditioning loans

Both are expected to be in the lineup for Game 1 against the Leafs. The Canadiens announced on Sunday that the team has assigned Brendan Gallagher and Carey Price to the Laval Rocket on long term injury conditioning loans. Both will dress for the Rocket's final game of the season on Monday against the Toronto Marlies.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Underdogs in North Division boast advantage between the pipes

No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens. Why the Maple Leafs should win: The Leafs are 7-2-1 against the Canadiens this season. Toronto is an improved defensive team this season, sitting eighth in the NHL with a 2.54 goals against average. Auston Matthews is a predatory offensive star, always ready to take advantage of weak defensive play. Toronto is the NHL's sixth best offensive team. It feels like this team could make the longest playoff run a Maple Leafs team has made since 1999. But Toronto goalie Jack Campbell, as impressive he has been, has no NHL playoff experience. Let's also not forget that Toronto hasn't won a playoff round since 2004.
NHLCBS Sports

Oilers' Kyle Turris: Back with big club

Turris was promoted to the active roster Sunday, according to CapFriendly. Turris was often a healthy scratch during the regular season and finished with just five points in 27 games. If he does crack the lineup during the playoffs, he'll likely stay in a bottom-six role.
NHLYardbarker

15 Years Later: A Look Back At The 2006 Stanley Cup Playoffs: May 17th, 2006

The Edmonton Oilers were peaking. After falling behind 2-0 in their Western Conference Semifinal series, the Oilers rattled off three straight victories and ripped momentum away from the San Jose Sharks. Now on the brink of their first Conference Final appearance since 1992, the Oilers entered Rexall Place on this night 15 years ago and delivered a performance to remember.
NHLprogramminginsider.com

Ranking the Top Fantasy Hockey Players for the Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are almost here. By far, hockey’s annual two-month race to a championship is the most exciting playoff tournament in sports. There are more upsets and unexpected twists and turns in hockey than in any other sport mostly because of parity and the rise of hot players and goalies. That makes picking the best players for your hockey pool more challenging, fun and rewarding.
NHLYardbarker

Oilers Put Season Finale Behind Them, Ready For Playoffs

The Edmonton Oilers struck first on Saturday afternoon, taking a 1-0 lead on the Vancouver Canucks thanks to an Adam Larsson goal. The Oilers, however, didn’t beat Thatcher Demko again and dropped a 4-1 decision to the Canucks. The loss ends Edmonton’s regular season on a slightly sour note, but there is no time to dwell with the Stanley Cup Playoffs just days away.