Dropping The Gloves Episode 245: What’s Next for the Oilers?
On Sunday night, the Edmonton Oilers broke their fanbases hearts in two after blowing a 4-1 lead with less than three minutes to play against the Jets. Of course, they then went onto lose 5-4 in overtime after Nikolaj Ehlers scored in his return game. The following night, the Oil battled hard but crushed Oilers Nation once again after losing in triple overtime when Kyle Connor put the final nail in the coffin on the Jets sweep.www.hockeyfights.com