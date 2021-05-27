More jobless getting aid than in past even as cutoffs loom

New applications for US unemployment benefits edged lower last week, resuming a downward trend, but lingering above 400,000 claims, according to US data Thursday. Jobless claims came in at 411,000, seasonally adjusted, down 7,000 from the previous week's revised level, according to Labor Department data. Last week's claims unexpectedly snapped a six-week streak of declines, lifting the level back above 400,000 after the June 3 weekly report came in below that level for the first time since the pandemic. The data have shown gradual but not continuous progress as people have returned to work after historic layoffs last year. There were weekly reports of above six million new claims last spring in the wake of sudden lockdown measures at the height of the Covid-19 panic.