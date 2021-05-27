Man pushing bicycle struck and killed by car driven by Villager

No new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in The Villages but Florida identified more than 2,400 new positive results and 22 more fatalities. As of Sunday, 4,638 cases had been identified in The Villages since March 2020 when the pandemic first hit the Sunshine State. The overwhelming majority of those – 4,267 – have been reported in Sumter County, where the vast majority of Villages homes are located. A total of 188 cases have been reported in the Lake County portion of the sprawling retirement mecca and 183 in the Marion County portion of the community.