Man pushing bicycle struck and killed by car driven by Villager
A man pushing a bicycle was struck and killed by a car driven by a Villager on Wednesday night on U.S. Hwy. 27 in Lake County. The 64-year-old woman was driving a Nissan Murano at 9 p.m. on U.S. Hwy. 27 at Plantation Boulevard near The Plantation retirement community at Leesburg when the man pushing the bicycle crossed into her path, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The man who had been pushing the bicycle was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.www.villages-news.com