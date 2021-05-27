Governor's Florida trip was a double standard
It doesn't bother me that much that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took a trip to Florida after she told the citizens of Michigan not to travel. Being a dictatorial tyrant must be draining, and so a vacation in the sun would be beneficial. Besides if you have any brains you won't blindly obey her anyway. The Florida scandal is most likely a distraction from the fact that her "science-based" policy killed many elderly in nursing homes.www.monroenews.com