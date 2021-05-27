Cancel
Next-gen Bird Three scooter comes with bigger battery and better software

By Rebecca Bellan
TechCrunch
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bird Three, which is already available in Tel Aviv, is designed to last longer and require less maintenance as well as improve comfort and safety for customers, according to the company. The launch comes just a week after Bird announced a merger with special-purpose acquisition company Switchback II. The regulatory filings that accompanied the announcement demonstrate just how difficult it is to turn a profit given the unit economics of shared scooters.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CarsGreenBiz

Better batteries will get us to an electrified future

The mass adoption of electric vehicles — and, well, electric everything — will rely heavily on cheap, dependable batteries. While the cost of lithium-ion batteries has dropped dramatically, the technology still leaves something to be desired. Creating new types of batteries that are lighter, lower-cost and more durable will allow...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

"Samsara Luggage Plans To Continue And Dramatically Increase Its Sales In The Coming Year With The Launch Of Its Next Gen Line Of Luggage." - Authority Magazine

NEW YORK, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recently published interview with Authority Magazine, Samsara Luggage (OTC: SAML), a company that combines functional design with innovative technology to develop smart travel products, announced plans to leverage its upcoming launch of its Next Gen line of luggage to continue to increase sales and in preparation for a proposed uplisting in the capital market. The company recently announced Q1 results for 2021 reflecting a 275% increase in revenue over the previous year.
Cell Phonesiclarified.com

iPhone 13 May Get Bigger Batteries [Leak]

Apple's next generation 'iPhone 13' may feature increased battery capacity across all models. According to an image shared by leaker L0vetodream, the new models will use one of three batteries... ● A2653: 4352mAh. ● A2656: 3095mAh. ● A2660: 2406mAh. Presumably, the largest A2653 battery would be used for the Pro...
Carsinceptivemind.com

Bird Three, the world’s most eco-conscious, safest electric scooter

Bird, a California-based micro-mobility company, has unveiled Bird Three, the world’s most eco-conscious electric scooter specifically designed for shared use. Presented as the most durable, most connected, safest, and environmentally friendly vehicle, the third-generation Bird e-scooter incorporates a series of technical updates. The Bird Three has a longer wheelbase than...
Cell Phoneshitechwiki.com

The iPhone 13 will carry bigger batteries, according to a leaker

The technical characteristics of future iPhone 13 never stop leaking on the Web. A famous Chinese informant has just revealed the battery capacities of future flagships. And these would be much more consistent than those of the old models. What will the bitten apple have in store for us at...
Plano, TXklif.com

Bird Scooters Land in Plano with Regulations

PLANO (WBAP/KLIF) – Bird scooters are landing in Plano this week, following City Council approval of bike and scooter sharing. The city and Bird are partnering to bring an alternative transportation option to residents. “This will help reduce carbon emissions and reduce the number of cars on our streets,” City...
BicyclesCNET

Dualtron Storm electric scooter review: Great for big riders with bigger wallets

After riding the Dualtron Storm electric scooter for more than 1,500 miles, I can honestly say I have found my scooter soulmate. It handles well regardless of road conditions, it's durable with hefty suspension and strong disc brakes and it has a ridiculous amount of power from its battery and motors. I've ridden quite a few scooters over the years, and the Dualtron Storm works for me both as a big person and for my not-so-big apartment. It has a price to match its big personality, too: $4,490, or roughly £3,170 or AU$5,800 converted.
Sciencewearable-technologies.com

Coros Introduces Next Gen Sports Science Software Called EvoLab

Performance sports wearables maker Coros announced its largest ever software and app update. These new features and advancement of existing features comes as the brand continues to respond to the ever-evolving needs of performance athletes. The latest update focuses on sports science and improving user’s training efficiency by way of both COROS watches and the COROS App, available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

UPS "better" may be just as hard as "bigger"

United Parcel Service (UPS.N) had a good pandemic as business boomed in everything from online shopping to vaccine delivery. Its shares soared 90% in the year to Tuesday, with the company reaching a $183 billion market value. Wednesday’s investor day, in which Chief Executive Carol Tomé presented the company’s "Better, not Bigger" strategic framework, didn’t go over so well. Investors sent the stock down 5% by mid-afternoon.
EngineeringEurekAlert

Quality campaign for better batteries

Powerful, durable, and safe: these properties, combined with a low price, could soon secure batteries "Made in Germany" a place among the best in the world. This will be realized by including advanced approaches to quality assurance and analytics in production, which are now being developed and tested at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT). The activities in the AQua battery research cluster are carried out in close cooperation with research partners in the "Battery research factory" initiated by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF).
Carsteslarati.com

Elon Musk: Tesla FSD V.9 will be ‘Pure Vision,’ coming within next three weeks

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter earlier today that the company’s next software release of the Full Self-Driving Beta will be based on Tesla’s recent adoption of a “pure vision” approach. Musk also said that the new release would be available in two or three weeks after “one more production release of pure vision this week.”
Businesstribuneledgernews.com

Online store growth platform 8fig raises $6.5m

Jun. 13—Israeli online store management and revenue growth platform 8fig has completed a $ 6.5 million financing round led by Battery Ventures with participation by Hetz Ventures, LocalGlobe and the investment arm of the Jesselson Family. The new funds will be used to increase operations and allow greater credit for clients.
Carsdallassun.com

Sustainable mobility solutions are very important

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world has welcomed the increase in subsidy under FAME II Scheme as it will help increase EV two-wheeler penetration in the country. Quote from Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Modern Trucks Are Bigger, Better, But A Lot More Dangerous

Not only do Americans love trucks but we buy them in alarmingly high numbers. In fact, one of every five new vehicles being sold is a pickup. The Ford F-Series continues to rule on the sales charts but the Chevrolet Silverado and Ram's pickups aren't far behind. While the versatility, off-road abilities, and aggressive looks of pickups make for a winning recipe, there is a potentially fatal downside that has been uncovered in new research released by Consumer Reports (CR). Trucks are growing in size and this has made them increasingly hazardous to drivers in smaller cars and pedestrians when a collision occurs.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Next-Gen Work Platform Launched By Wearwell

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wearwell LLC, a worldwide manufacturer of ergonomic mats, floors, and cable protectors, has now completed the final stages of its revolutionary new work platform system, known as FOUNDATION. Unlike traditional platforms---assembled from old supplies, plywood, and metal with no uniform design---FOUNDATION is a...
Softwaregamepressure.com

Microsoft to Unveil Next-gen Windows as Early as June

Windows PC owners need to get ready for big changes. On June 24, Microsoft will reveal the next generation of its OS. Back in May, we reported that Microsoft had announced the creation of next-gen Windows OS. Now we know when the company will show the refreshed version of its operating system to the world. The Redmond giant will reveal the changes during the event scheduled for June 24 at 8 AM PT.
BusinessTechCrunch

Motorway’s auction platform for second-hand cars raises $67.7M Series B led by Index Ventures

The startup claims it allows consumers to sell their car for up to £1,000 more than they would do via other means, by uploading its details via a smartphone app that also uses computer vision to assess the state of the car. Over 3,000 professional car dealers then bid for the vehicle in a daily online auction. The highest offer wins the car, which is then collected for free by the winning dealer inside 24 hours.