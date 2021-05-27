Next-gen Bird Three scooter comes with bigger battery and better software

Not only do Americans love trucks but we buy them in alarmingly high numbers. In fact, one of every five new vehicles being sold is a pickup. The Ford F-Series continues to rule on the sales charts but the Chevrolet Silverado and Ram's pickups aren't far behind. While the versatility, off-road abilities, and aggressive looks of pickups make for a winning recipe, there is a potentially fatal downside that has been uncovered in new research released by Consumer Reports (CR). Trucks are growing in size and this has made them increasingly hazardous to drivers in smaller cars and pedestrians when a collision occurs.