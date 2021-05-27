Hoboken’s Movies Under the Stars is Happening This Summer

If the recent change of season (bad allergies, anyone?) and new guidance on outdoor mask use by the CDC has got you feeling ready to be part of the community again, you’re not alone! Millions of people across the country are feeling spring fever in the best way as the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, and local businesses – including fine and performing arts organizations – are ready to welcome audiences back to their spaces to safely enjoy and engage with local art and activities for all ages. Read to learn about how you can get involved and support this arts this spring and summer!