Hoboken, NJ

Hoboken's Movies Under the Stars is Happening This Summer

By Victoria Marie Moyeno
hobokengirl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the cancellation of the events last year, locals will be thrilled to know that not only is the St. Ann’s Festival returning for the 2021 season – so is Movies Under the Stars. This yearly Hoboken event brings together residents (and visitors) alike to enjoy some of the most popular films out ever made. Mayor Bhalla announced that the favored Movies Under the Stars in Hoboken is happening this summer and will take place in the usual Pier A location as well as 7th and Jackson.

