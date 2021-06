Arthur K. Windy Boy, 63, passed away at Benefis Healthcare in Great Falls due to natural causes on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Wake services will begin at 3:00 p.m. today, May 27, 2021, and will continue until his funeral service, which will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021, all at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in the Windy Boy Family Cemetery.