Knowing what he was capable of proved to be a difference-making quality for Trey Saunders during the Division II state boys track and field meet at Pickerington North. The Hartley junior was runner-up in the 100 meters in the district 2 meet that concluded May 22 at Westerville North and again during the regional a week later at Lexington. He turned in times of 11.19 seconds at district and 11.26 at regional.