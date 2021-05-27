Newtown's Reverie Brewing Co. was the first CT brewery - but likely not the last - to make hard cider
Reverie Brewing Co. in Newtown became the first brewery in Connecticut to start producing hard cider this winter, but it won’t be the last. Due to changes in Connecticut law passed in 2019, brewers, distilleries and wineries can apply for permits to produce multiple types of alcohol instead of only being licensed to produce either beer, spirits or wine (cider makers obtain a wine license).www.nhregister.com