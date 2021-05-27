Cancel
Mental Health

Ryan Reynolds addresses his "lifelong" battle with anxiety: "I know I'm not alone"

Cover picture for the articleAlthough Mental Health Awareness Month ends Monday, Ryan Reynolds has come forward with a final message about living with anxiety. Taking to Instagram Wednesday, the Deadpool star acknowledged that May is coming to a close and explained, "One of the reasons I'm posting this so late is I overschedule myself and important things slip. And one of the reasons I overschedule myself is my lifelong pal, anxiety."

