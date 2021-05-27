Kudos to Topeka for investing in housing

Just a few hundred feet from the Townsite Complex, another major real estate project is pressing ahead. Anyone who’s taken a stroll down 6th Avenue is likely familiar with the facility formerly known as the AT&T building. As of late 2019, however, this building has been under new ownership and has found itself at the same crossroads as so many others in the commercial real estate sector. Fortunately, the new owners are anything but new to the complex challenges that can arise without notice. In fact, judging by the breadth and depth of his global portfolio, complex problem-solving on the fly is likely a daily activity for Dave Sandir, president and CEO of Commercial Group, Inc.