Topeka, KS

Kudos to Topeka for investing in housing

By THE TOPEKA CAPITAL-JOURNAL
Iola Register
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAffordable housing is critical, period. Topekans need quality places to live that don’t cost an arm and a leg. And they deserve a city that helps make that happen. That’s why it was a great idea late last year when an affordable housing trust fund was included in the city’s housing study implementation plan That’s why it was a great idea that the Topeka City Council last week unanimously approved $250,000 for its Affordable Housing Trust Fund, making it the first substantial investment in the fund.

www.iolaregister.com
