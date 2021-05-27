Cancel
All Events for Hybrid: A Planning Workbook Released

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJUNO, a transformational digital experience platform that connects people at events and creates 365-day communities, knows the challenges facing event professionals today can be overwhelming. As a service-focused company, JUNO seeks to simplify the expectations and build confidence in planners. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Jon Clarke, Founder &...

martechseries.com
Businessmartechseries.com

Intent Data Leader, Cyance, Announces New Accredited Partners

Gilroy becomes first platinum accredited partner on the back of phenomenal results Clarify and Modern become accredited partners. Cyance, the leading provider of global, third-party intent data, today announced it has secured three new accredited partners; Modern, Clarify and Gilroy, who have become Cyance’s first Platinum Accredited Partner. Since deploying Cyance, each partner has delivered significant return on investment (ROI) for their clients, in terms of engagement, leads and new business.
Technologymartechseries.com

SOUTHWORKS Announces Support for AWS for Media & Entertainment Initiative

SOUTHWORKS announces support for the AWS for Media & Entertainment initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate migration of media workflows and innovation for Direct-to-consumer and OTT Streaming. SOUTHWORKS, the global software development company people turn to for their most complex, high-profile projects, announced support for the AWS for...
BusinessMarietta Daily Journal

Cision Closes Brandwatch Acquisition

CHICAGO, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- Cision announced that it is closing on its acquisition of digital consumer intelligence company Brandwatch today. The deal pairs Cision's long-time leadership in media intelligence with Brandwatch's AI and machine learning technology and deep social listening. Today is also marked by the launch of a new embedded Brandwatch app on Cision's platforms and enhanced social media analysis across its offerings.
Technologymartechseries.com

Drop and Branch Partner to Revolutionize Card-Linked Offer Attribution and Validation

Drop Technologies Inc. (Drop), the leading personalized rewards platform, announced today its new strategic partnership with Branch, the leading cross-platform solution for linking and measurement, to offer global brands the ability to measure attribution and performance for card-linked offers (CLOs), an ever-evolving and exponentially growing marketing channel. Marketing Technology News:...
SoftwareInsideARM

Credit Eco to Go: Machine Learning—The Results are In: Consumers Really Do Respond Better to Digital Communications

Since the start of the pandemic, the financial services industry, including the accounts receivable management (ARM) industry, has predicted that the use of technology to contact consumers will grow exponentially. That prediction came true, but Firstsource Solutions, a leading provider of business process solutions to more than 100 global businesses, has been using email and text to contact consumers since 2017. Arjun Mitra, President of Global Collections, stops by CreditEcoToGo to discuss the success of his company’s platform. The results show that consumers are far better off in resolving their financial issues on their own terms.
Businessmartechseries.com

TopDevelopers.co Published the List of Leading Big Data Analytics Companies of May 2021 – An Exclusive Research

TopDevelopers.co has recently announced the best Big Data Companies that are making difference in offering reliable big data analytics solutions to businesses. Data analytics in one of the most important business activities that is helping businesses grow for a better opportunity in the upcoming years, noticing the need, TopDevelopers.co has recently published a list of top Big Data Analytics Companies.
Businessmartechseries.com

Passendo Expands North American Presence With JTG Ventures Partnership

JTG will operate as an integrated business development team, leveraging existing relationships and resources to introduce Passendo’s cutting edge email monetization services to both supply and demand-side potential clients and partners. Passendo CEO, Andreas Jurgensen says the partnership will help speed up initial efforts in the North American market, which...
Computersmartechseries.com

Progress Announces Availability of Connectors with AWS Glue in AWS Marketplace

New Progress DataDirect connectors offer direct real-time connectivity to popular data sources including Google BigQuery, Salesforce, SAP S/4Hana, SharePoint and Microsoft Dynamics 365. Progress, the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced the release of new Progress® DataDirect® connectors that seamlessly integrate with...
Small Businessmartechseries.com

Bizconnect Launches First Global Business-to-Business Search Engine and Community

Partnership with Dun and Bradstreet ensures small businesses find verified B2B leads with guaranteed results or their money back. Bizconnect, a global B2B search engine dedicated to connecting businesses and organizations worldwide, emerged from stealth mode today with the official launch of the industry-first B2B search engine and community. Unlike other search engines including Google, Alibaba, Yahoo! and Bing, Bizconnect’s mission is to help B2B businesses, organizations, and professionals connect using a secure, verified search engine. The Bizconnect search engine and hub is focused solely on B2B in a verified environment using Dun and Bradstreet/Hoovers database to qualify both buyers and sellers. Unlike other search engine pay-per-click auction models that favor large brands and large budgets, Bizconnect’s ethical ad platform gives every advertiser equal time at top positions, plus guaranteed results or their money back.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Y Meadows Launches New AI Customer Service Automation Solution

Y Meadows, a technology company dedicated to empowering customer support teams with tools to elevate the quality of their service, announces the launch of its AI customer service automation solution. Marketing Technology News: Hootsuite Welcomes New SVP of Software Development, Manish Kamra. Y Meadows leverages advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP)...
Businessmartechseries.com

Prove to Acquire Mobile Behavioral Biometrics Company UnifyID to Accelerate Dynamic Multi-Factor Authentication

Prove announced it will acquire UnifyID, a market leader in mobile-based passive authentication and behavioral biometrics. UnifyID is backed by leading investors including New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), and Stanford University’s StartX. Approving legitimate transactions while thwarting fraud is the goal of authentication technologies. Static and cumbersome techniques...
Internetmartechseries.com

Video Marketing Can Turn Cold Leads Into Hot Prospects, Increase ROI And Sales

In the crowded B2B arena, smaller companies’ marketing messages no longer have to struggle to be heard. TheVideoBot CMO, Maury Rogow, sees personalized video as a powerful, cost-effective way to connect with exactly the right audiences. It is estimated that in 2021, the average person watches more than 100 minutes...
Softwaremartechseries.com

GoodFirms Reveals The List Of Best ERP Consulting Companies For Businesses – 2021

In this digital era, it is significant for every business to embrace adaptable solutions. It is beneficial to overcome the challenges and upgrade the operational functions utilizing the latest tools to enhance productivity. Here, the ERP consulting services help varied organizations follow a compelling strategy to build an approachable IT infrastructure with optimal solutions that best suit them.
Economyaithority.com

Orange Marketing Becomes a Diamond HubSpot Solutions Partner

Orange Marketing announced that it has achieved diamond tier within HubSpot’s Solutions Partner Program. Diamond is the second-highest status within the ecosystem, and Orange Marketing is one of only 10 diamond-tier partners in California. “Rapidly growing SaaS organizations need our services and seek out our award-winning marketing strategy and tactical...
Economymartechseries.com

Marketers Zero in on ‘Price Sensitivity,’ ‘Attention,’ and – Yes – Even ‘Radio,’ According to Bombora Company Surge(R)

What is the value of engagement in an online world? The swift and radical adoption of digital has meant that companies of all industries and sizes must seek precise measurement tools to track their successes and failures. With a heavy focus on digital experiences (DX), marketers are eager to learn just how engaged users are when they visit their websites.
Businessmartechseries.com

Hootsuite Welcomes New SVP of Software Development, Manish Kamra

Hootsuite announced that Manish Kamra will join the company as Senior Vice President, Software Development, with a focus on establishing the organization’s long-term technology development strategy and execution plan to deliver the highest levels of quality, performance, scalability, and reliability. Kamra joins Hootsuite most recently from Ericsson where he held...
Technologymartechseries.com

DRUID AI and Ubiquity Technology Have Just Consolidated A Strategic Partnership For The EMEA and North America regions

DRUID, a worldwide leader in conversational AI technology for enterprise’s productivity and Ubiquity Technology, an Intelligent Process Automation specialist, are pleased to announce they have initiated a strategic partnership focused on next-generation Hyperautomation capabilities that strengthen the value of automation to help expedite the business processes in a highly efficient way across all different kinds of organizations.
EconomyThe Drum

Choose wisely, implement well – best practice for DAM onboarding

The more marketers come to understand the benefits of martech to achieve their goals, the keener they are to create a streamlined tech stack. One of the major barriers to delivering market-beating customer experience however, is in fact an inability to unify data and systems. Often wrestling with legacy technologies, companies are sometimes reluctant to invest in even more systems, concerned about the burden of tech debt, incompatibilities, and feature redundancy.
Businessmartechseries.com

OneLogin and Multipoint Group Signs Distribution Agreement in MEA Market

OneLogin, a global leader in identity and access management (IAM), and Multipoint Group, a Cyber Strong solutions distributor, announced the signing of a distribution agreement to further grow its footprint in the MEA market. The partnership enables Multipoint Group to distribute OneLogin services in the MEA area through its Dubai...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Loop Insights Rebrands As Fobi AI To Unify Messaging And Branding With Next Phase Of Enterprise Level Growth

Fobi Ai Inc., a leading data intelligence company using artificial intelligence to help clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement is pleased to announce that Loop Insights is rebranding as Fobi AI today. The Company’s new name, logo, website, and messaging will launch tonight. In addition, the Company’s ticker symbols will also change in the near future to match the company name, with the TSXV changing to “FOBI” and the OTCQB changing to “FOBIF”.