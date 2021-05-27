Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey releases beefy patch following miserable launch

By Mollie Taylor
Posted by 
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A mighty big patch landed for Elite Dangerous: Odyssey today, bringing fixes for a bunch of audio and visual bugs, as well as some fixes for the much-maligned UI redesign. The patch—coming in at around 5.2GB—seems to boast a pretty lengthy list of fixes and tweaks. There are just under 30 fixes for audio alone, mostly fixing the sound mixing, adding missing dialogue and audio cues for things like switching legal/illegal modes on tools.

www.pcgamer.com
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
598K+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Braben
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Releases#Space Missions#Ui#Vfx#Hud#Elite Dangerous#Frontier#Steam#Jrpg#Nuggets Of News#Odyssey Patch#Odyssey Today#Numerous Fixes#Melee#Crashes#Orbit#Legal Illegal Modes#Audio Cues#Things#Horizons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Red Dead Redemption 2 VR mod launches in early access

A Red Dead Redemption 2 VR mod has launched in early access form. It's the work of developer Luke Ross, who has form when it comes to VR mods. He built the eye-catching VR mod for Grand Theft Auto 5 our Ian Higton enjoyed last year. The video below from...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey, which lets you leave your ship and walk on planets, now has a release date

The Odyssey expansion for space sim Elite Dangerous has been in alpha for five weeks, and we've had mixed feelings. I questioned whether adding humans to the game was a good idea, and Nat had a rough time. But that's what an alpha is for—to see what works and what doesn't. And when the expansion is finally released to everyone on May 19 this year, you can expect (well, hopefully) a much more polished and refined experience.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Call of Duty Season 3 Reloaded release time and patch size confirmed

Another major Call of Duty update is upon us, which means a pile of new content for both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. This is the event that’ll bring classic action heroes like Rambo and Die Hard’s John McClane to the game alongside a bunch of other new features, and now the devs have confirmed exactly when those updates will land and how big they’ll be.
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey now available on PC

After a successful 5 week public Alpha phase, Elite Dangerous: Odyssey is now available for PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store and the FrontierStore. This next stage in the Elite Dangerous evolution allows players to touch down on newly accessible planets, explore the surface with others or alone and take on missions from a first person, feet-on-the-ground perspective. The expansion’s launch trailer can be seen below alongside new screenshots…
Video GamesSiliconera

The Last of Us Part 2 PS5 Performance Patch Launches Today

The Last of Us Part 2 will feel a different when people play it on a PS5, thanks to a new patch. Sony and Naughty Dog announced an Enhanced Performance Patch for the system. It will be free for everyone and launch on May 19, 2021. Once applied, people will be able to choose their framerate target. It is also described as “the first step of working on the PS5” by Naughty Dog Director of Communications Arne Meyer.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Frontier on Elite Dangerous: Odyssey's four-decade journey from idea to foot-stomping reality

It's been two-and-a-half years since Frontier Developments first announced it was working on the mysterious "next era" of Elite Dangerous - one which would, it promised, deliver a "defining moment" in the history of the game. That, we'd eventually learn, meant the advent of perhaps one of the most requested features in the seminal space sim series' near-four-decade-long existence - the ability for players to leave their ships and stomp across the galaxy in first-person - and today marks the day this once-enigmatic new expansion, now officially titled Odyssey, finally appears.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

World of Warcraft: Classic launches The Burning Crusade pre-patch today

Today’s the day for WoW Classic players to start leveling their Blood Elves and Draenei because the game’s pre-patch ahead of The Burning Crusade is going live today. That means the two new races are available for players to make and play, along with all of the talent and mechanical changes going live, with two weeks remaining until the actual experience of The Burning Crusade is live on the game’s servers. So get in there and start enjoying the new classic features!
Video Gamesugames.tv

‘The Last Of Us Part 2’ – Enhanced Performance Patch Released

A new “enhanced performance patch” for The Last of Us Part 2 on Playstation 5 has been made available today for free. Playstation made the announcement through a video on their YouTube channel and a post on the Playstation Blog. Arne Meyer, Director of Communications at Naughty Dog, thanked the...
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Puzzle Bobble VR: Vacation Odyssey launches

Get ready to see the Puzzle Bobble franchise like never before. Today marks the official release of Puzzle Bobble VR: Vacation Odyssey for the Oculus Quest and Quest 2. “Just in time for Bub and Bob’s 35th anniversary, Quest owners will be able to relive their childhood memories in the world of virtual reality,” Taito says. “Both veteran fans and newcomers will be excited to test their skills in this multi-dimensional take on a classic, which has kept gamers engaged in solving and mastering puzzles for more than three decades.”
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Frontier CEO apologises 'wholeheartedly' for shoddy Elite Dangerous Odyssey launch

Frontier CEO and founder David Braben has apologised for the state of Elite Dangerous Odyssey at launch, saying the current bugs are the studio's "top priority and focus." The latest expansion launched last week and has been battered with negative reviews, mostly centered around poor performance and a multitude of bugs. Braben posted his apology on the official Elite Dangerous forums, writing "First and foremost, I would like to apologise wholeheartedly to those who have been suffering from these problems. I would like to reassure you that we take these issues very seriously and that they are our top priority and focus."
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

League of Legends Patch 11.11 Preview Released

With only three days left until Patch 11.11 releases, it's time for another Patch Preview. Mark Yetter posted the preview to his Twitter account, as per usual, indicating which changes are likely to arrive in the newest update. Most, if not all changes from Yetter's posts end up in the actual patch.