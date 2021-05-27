Elite Dangerous: Odyssey releases beefy patch following miserable launch
A mighty big patch landed for Elite Dangerous: Odyssey today, bringing fixes for a bunch of audio and visual bugs, as well as some fixes for the much-maligned UI redesign. The patch—coming in at around 5.2GB—seems to boast a pretty lengthy list of fixes and tweaks. There are just under 30 fixes for audio alone, mostly fixing the sound mixing, adding missing dialogue and audio cues for things like switching legal/illegal modes on tools.www.pcgamer.com