Elite Dangerous: Odyssey releases beefy patch following miserable launch

Frontier CEO and founder David Braben has apologised for the state of Elite Dangerous Odyssey at launch, saying the current bugs are the studio's "top priority and focus." The latest expansion launched last week and has been battered with negative reviews, mostly centered around poor performance and a multitude of bugs. Braben posted his apology on the official Elite Dangerous forums, writing "First and foremost, I would like to apologise wholeheartedly to those who have been suffering from these problems. I would like to reassure you that we take these issues very seriously and that they are our top priority and focus."