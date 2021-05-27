Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

John Davis, one of the real voices behind Milli Vanilli, dies at 66

By Andrea Towers
EW.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Davis, one of the true vocal talents behind the legendary band Milli Vanilli, died on May 24 from COVID-19. He was 66. Davis' daughter Jasmin confirmed the news with a post on her dad's official Facebook on May 24, sharing a video of one of his personal performances. "He made a lot of people happy with his laughter and smile, his happy spirit, love and especially through his music. He gave so much to the world! Please give him the last round of applause. We will miss him dearly," she wrote.

ew.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Pilatus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Love#New Music#World Music#Video Music#Music Video#Real Love#Daughter#Girl#Backup Singers#Celebrate Life#Applause#Happy#Truth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
Country
Germany
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
Black Enterprise

‘Girl You Know It’s True’: Milli Vanilli Documentary in The Works

When it comes to people taking and/or getting credit for other people’s creativity and work within the entertainment industry, it’s been a widespread problem for decades. One of the most famous if not the most famous case of such an incident comes with the story of Milli Vanilli, famously known for their hit video and song, “Girl You Know It’s True.”
Moviessideshow.com

Meet Steve Blum, the voice actor behind Wolverine!

From last Wednesday’s episode of Sideshow Live, Steve Blum stops by to chat with us about his career as a voice actor for some of pop culture’s most iconic characters!. Let Your Geek Sideshow with all the most exciting pop culture and movie news every day! From our Daily Alexa Skills to updates from awesome Geek guest writers and multiple pop culture podcast series, there's always something new and exciting to learn about from the worlds of comics, gaming, television, film, and beyond.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Polo G & Roddy Ricch Team Up For "Fame & Riches"

Ever since the release of "Pop Out," it was no secret that Polo G was revving up to takeover the rap game. His loyal and dedicated fanbase grew alongside him as he continued to gain the respect of the rap game with each verse. On Friday, he unveiled his new project, Hall Of Fame which, to many, is a formal welcoming to the rap game's popular table. The project is stacked with features from legends like Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne to his peers like Rod Wave.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Boy Finds out His Mother Has a Lover

6-year-old Johnie caught his mother cheating on his father with another man. So he hid in the closet and had an unexpected interaction with the man his mother was sleeping with. Read on to see the hilarious end of the story. One day, a little boy came home from school...
Musicfemalefirst.co.uk

Emile John wants Viola Davis as his mum on Emmerdale

'Emmerdale' star Emile John would love 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' star Viola Davis to play his mum on the ITV soap. Emile John wants Viola Davis to play his mum in 'Emmerdale'. The soap star - who joined the ITV show in January - would love for Ethan Anderson's mother...
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

LHHATL Star Mimi Faust Discusses Breakup with Ty Young + Responds to Ariane Davis’ Comments

Mimi Faust has shared a lot on LHHATL. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Mimi Faust has had a very interesting time on the show. Over the years, she’s had her share of feuds. She’s also had ups and downs in her love life. Fans of the show also know that the love triangle she was in with Stevie J. and Joseline Hernandez resulted in some memorable moments, too. However, many fans of the show were happy to see Mimi settle down and find true love with Ty Young.
CelebritiesSFGate

Celebrate 80 Years of Bob Dylan With Our New Podcast

A new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now celebrates Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday, starting with a look at our definitive new list of the top 80 Dylan covers, from Jimi Hendrix’s “All Along the Watchtower” to Sam Cooke’s “Blowin’ in the Wind.” Angie Martoccio, David Browne, Andy Greene, and Simon Vozick-Levinson join host Brian Hiatt for the discussion, which includes a passionate argument over the merits of Guns N’ Roses “Knocking On Heaven’s Door” cover, a breakdown of favorite Dylan moments (his triumphant 1984 Late Show with David Letterman performance inevitably comes up), and more.
Musictennesseestar.com

Music Spotlight: Callista Clark

NASHVILLE, Tennessee- Callista Clark hails from a very musical family in Zebulon, Georgia. She grew up singing in her Granddad’s church with her family. She recalled, “Literally I was so young and so small that the entire microphone would cover my face.”. As she grew older, she and her siblings...
Public Healthfranklinmatters.org

Franklin Matters

Link to Franklin Matters - https://www.franklinmatters.org/ and www.franklin.news. Link to the Town's webpage - https://www.franklinma.gov/. Link to Mass.Gov COVID - https://www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-updates-and-information. Save the Date. Tour of the Wang Theater - ZOOM-June 17th at 6pm "A Night at the Theatre" - Experience the beauty and wonder of the historic Wang Theatre...
Musicyoursun.com

John Mayer mellows out with ’80s-style soft-rock single

All aboard! John Mayer has arrived at the station — the radio station, that is — with his new single/video, “Last Train Home.”. It’s a cool, soft-rock tune, with a definite mid-’80s vibe, as the Grammy-winning star once again mixes mellow vocal work with some tasty guitar licks. It also...
Musicthatericalper.com

Get “High” on Jordana of Earth’s Stunning New Electro-Pop R&B Single

Breathy. Sultry. A fusion of electro-pop with notes of R&B. Canadian singer/songwriter Jordana of Earth is back with her latest offering, an intimate love letter simply titled, “High” — available now. Her delicate vocals float like silk between the melodies, dripping with passion and eroticism in a vein not unlike...
Musicsoulbounce.com

Mariah Carey Reunites With Jam & Lewis For ‘Somewhat Loved’ As They Prep Debut Album ‘Jam & Lewis: Volume One’

Legendary songwriting/production duo Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis shocked and surprised fans when they first announced that they'd be releasing a debut album. Since then, we've been eagerly anticipating the premiere of the compilation project, which promises mega collaborations and original music across multiple genres. After reuniting with Sounds of Blackness for "Til I Found You" and teaming with fellow hitmaker Babyface on "He Don't Know Nothin' Bout It," Jam & Lewis are back with a new single, featuring yet another icon. Mariah Carey lends her signature vocals to "Somewhat Loved (There You Go Breakin' My Heart)."
MusicIndex-Journal

Paul Crutcher: Songs that speak

That was the question I got in a message from a friend recently and it has taken me down a veritable rabbit hole of research and deduction. I finally landed in the late 1800s in a world of German opera to find the origins of what is referred to as either “sprechgesang” meaning “spoken singing” or “sprechstimme” meaning “spoken voice.”
Musicwhatsupnewp.com

Sax greats Abate and Moretti release new albums in 2021

Two of the state’s leading jazz artists have new albums out this year – both among the best of their respective careers. Greg Abate and Dan Moretti have certainly made their mark in the jazz world. Both have recorded numerous albums over the years, as leaders, and in support of famous stars like Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, Phil Woods, and Dr. John. And both have been inducted into the RI Music Hall of Fame.
TV & VideosGizmodo

John Cho Lends His Voice to Netflix's Wish Dragon

I know we’re all fawning over John Cho as Spike Spiegel in the live action series Cowboy Bebop, his newest role is voicing a curly-haired, hot-pink fire-breathing Dragon named Long in the new animated film Wish Dragon which premieres June 11. The film follows the friendship of Din (Jimmy Wong) and Long, and explores the exponential lengths we’re willing to go for a loved one.
Celebritieszapgossip.com

Shirley Manson: ‘Lil Nas X is an absolute treasure’

Shirley Manson says Lil Nas X is an “absolute treasure”. The 54-year-old singer admitted she was “blown away” by his recent ‘SNL’ performance and says he is a great example to the LGBTQI community. She told The Guardian: “A couple of weeks ago, I watched his ‘Saturday Night Live’ performance...