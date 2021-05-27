John Davis, one of the real voices behind Milli Vanilli, dies at 66

John Davis, one of the true vocal talents behind the legendary band Milli Vanilli, died on May 24 from COVID-19. He was 66. Davis' daughter Jasmin confirmed the news with a post on her dad's official Facebook on May 24, sharing a video of one of his personal performances. "He made a lot of people happy with his laughter and smile, his happy spirit, love and especially through his music. He gave so much to the world! Please give him the last round of applause. We will miss him dearly," she wrote.