Victoria County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Victoria by NWS

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 08:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Victoria The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River At Victoria affecting Victoria County. For the Guadalupe River...including Victoria...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River At Victoria. * Until further notice. * At 7:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 27.4 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.6 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday afternoon. * Impact...At 27.5 feet, Water backs into the golf course next to the Optimist Club and the duck pond. Water is also flowing between the gate at Grover`s Bend and McCright Drive. The water is also back up in the ditch along Memorial Drive in front of the vollyball courts and special events area * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 27.6 feet on 04/09/1992. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Guadalupe River Victoria 21.0 27.4 Thu 7 am 27.1 23.4 17.7 14.8 12.1

