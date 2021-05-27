Cancel
Smith County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Smith, Upshur, Wood by NWS

weather.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Smith; Upshur; Wood The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Sabine River Near Hawkins affecting Wood, Smith and Upshur Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River Near Hawkins. * Until further notice. * At 8:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 27.1 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Thursday was 28.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.2 feet early Saturday morning.

alerts.weather.gov
