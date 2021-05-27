Flood Warning issued for Gregg, Smith, Upshur, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 21:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Gregg; Smith; Upshur; Wood The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Sabine River Near Gladewater affecting Wood, Smith, Upshur and Gregg Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River Near Gladewater. * Until further notice. * At 8:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 33.9 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Thursday was 34.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 31.6 feet Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 32.0 feet, Lowland flooding will continue to slowly decrease over the next several days.