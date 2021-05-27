The Next Gen is Here as Chevrolet Celebrates a NASCAR Milestone

Back in early May, NASCAR unveiled its long-anticipated Next-Gen car, set to debut in 2022. For race fans, the new car brings hopes of tighter racing on the track (in theory it eliminates the ability for any one team to dominate because of the resources at their disposal). But for team owners-and prospective team owners-it is the prospect of cost containment and expense certainty that has drawn their attention. Many of the most costly parts-things that were not adding to the sport's entertainment value or the quality of racing (think: chassis, body)-will be standardized in the Next-Gen car. As a result, Torrey Galida (president, Richard Childress Racing) said he has been hearing "more interest, more buzz" surrounding NASCAR charters within the garage over the last month or so.