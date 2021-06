Airbus has notified suppliers that it plans to boost production of A320-family jets from an average of 45 per month in the fourth quarter in 2021 to 64 per month by the second quarter of 2023. In a statement issued Thursday, the company said it has also started preparing for a rate of 70 per month by the first quarter of 2024, reflecting a bullish outlook for post-Covid recovery of the narrowbody sector.