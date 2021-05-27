Cancel
Business

TeamLogic IT Increases Nationwide Expansion

By TeamLogic IT
franchising.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We started 2021 with a sizeable backlog of new offices to open, demonstrating strong demand for our brand,” said Dan Shapero, president and COO of TeamLogic, Inc. “Our continued growth during the COVID-19 pandemic is a testament to the will and determination of our entrepreneurial franchisees.”. TeamLogic IT has expanded...

www.franchising.com
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Indianapolis, INInside Indiana Business

Kroger to Host Nationwide Hiring Event

INDIANAPOLIS - The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) will Thursday host its first nationwide hybrid hiring event with virtual and in-store interviews. The grocery retailer says it plans to hire up to 600 associates to support retail, e-commerce, pharmacy, manufacturing, and logistics operations for its central division, which serves stores in Indiana, Illinois, Missouri and Ohio.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Adswerve Solidifies Plan for Global Growth with Acquisition of Liquidbox

DENVER (PRWEB) June 08, 2021. Adswerve, the leading Google Marketing Platform partner and consultancy, today announced its acquisition of Liquidbox, a South Africa-based web development company specializing in e-commerce and online shopping solutions. Providing the company with additional data skills and technology to leverage, the acquisition of Liquidbox allows Adswerve’s team of experts to continue to solve challenges for clients at scale.
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Hoosiers involved in nationwide auto financing settlement

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Thousands of Hoosiers are receiving checks as a result of a $550 million settlement with the country’s largest subprime auto financing company. Attorney General Todd Rokita says his office reached the settlement last year with Santander Consumer USA Inc., in which 33 states participated and resolved allegations of Santander violating consumer protection laws by making auto loans available to disadvantaged borrowers with a high probability of defaulting.
Greenville, SCFOX Carolina

Kroger to hire 10K store associates nationwide in June

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The nation's largest supermarket chain is looking to add thousands to its employment. Kroger says it wants to add 10,000 new associates into the company's employment ranks and plans on having a one-day hiring blitz on June 10 to hire a majority of them. The...
Economythenewsprogress.com

Benchmark Ranked #42 among Community Banks Nationwide

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (BMBN), the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank, has been named to American Banker magazine’s list of Top 200 Community Banks for the 15th consecutive year. Ranked #42 on the list, Benchmark’s total assets at the end of 2020 were $870.8 million. Serving central Southside Virginia and...
IndustryKHQ Right Now

Nationwide lumber shortage impacting local businesses

MISSOULA, Mont. - A nationwide lumber shortage is now affecting local businesses in Montana. General manager at Boyce Lumber, David Boyce-says lumbers' been in high demand since the pandemic started over a year ago. That's when lumber production stopped. According to consumer reports high demand and low supply is driving up the cost up today now more than ever.
Economybodyshopbusiness.com

CarMax Hiring 1,800 Automotive Service Professionals Nationwide

CarMax, Inc., the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, has announced plans to hire 1,800 automotive service professionals by the end of summer – kicking off with the first-ever CarMax Curbside Career Day on June 10 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. CarMax is partnering with job site Indeed to hold curbside...
Maine StatePosted by
NEWS CENTER Maine

Chicken in 'tight supply' nationwide

MAINE, USA — If you've noticed that it's hard to find chicken in grocery stores, and when you do, it's more expensive, you're not alone. According to the National Chicken Council, chicken is in very "tight supply nationwide." Seacoast Brothers Butcher Shop in York is feeling the impact. It said...
Delaware StatePosted by
Delaware Business Times

NIIMBL poises Delaware as nationwide biopharma pioneer

In December 2016, Manufacturing USA, a newly developed unit within the Commerce Department’s National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST), announced it had received Congressional funding for its newest and 11th institute – the National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals, or NIIMBL for short. With the formal NIST announcement on March 1, 2017, came.
Toledo, OH13abc.com

Pandemic fuels nationwide shortage of truck drivers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’ve ever thought about getting behind the wheel and driving a truck for a living, there are a lot of opportunities available right now. In fact, there’s a nationwide need for more than 60,000 additional truck drivers. The shortage is nothing new, but the pandemic...
Businesspropertyindustryeye.com

Investor urges Foxtons to open branches nationwide

With London’s population set to decline for the first time in more than 30 years, driven by the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and people reassessing where they live during the crisis, Foxtons is being urged by a major investment firm to open branches outside the capital. Homebuyer trends...
Los Angeles, CALos Angeles Business Journal

Battle Motors Launches Nationwide EV Charging Network

Venice-based Battle Motors Inc., a privately held manufacturer of electric-powered garbage trucks and delivery vehicles, has partnered with Santa Fe, N.M.-based PositivEnergy to install charging stations at roughly 180 city-owned sites across North America. The stations, which average about $50,000 to permit and install, are part of a larger plan...
EconomyWest Virginia Record

DINSMORE & SHOHL LLP: Dinsmore’s Chambers USA 2021 Rankings Increase as Firm Grows Nationwide

Dinsmore & Shohl issued the following announcement on May 24. Dinsmore & Shohl is pleased to announce substantial year-over-year increases in its attorneys and practice groups that received top rankings in the 2021 Edition of Chambers USA: America's Leading Lawyers for Business. The 19 percent jump in attorneys ranked as well as the extra Band 1 practice group (real estate) can be attributed to Dinsmore’s nationwide growth, particularly its expansion into Indiana, where the firm merged with Wooden McLaughlin earlier this year, adding 47 attorneys and three offices across the state. Altman Weil research showed in April that the merger was the largest in the legal industry thus far in 2021.
Fremont, NEFremont Tribune

Fremont feeling effects of nationwide lumber shortage

As the nation sees lumber prices skyrocket with an ongoing shortage of material, Fremont businesses and organizations are feeling the effects. According to the Associated Press, the price of lumber more than doubled during the last year as the COVID-19 pandemic impacted inventory. The Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity, which...
Saint Joseph, MOkq2.com

Nationwide chicken shortage affects local eateries

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Staff at First Ward House Bar and Grill said they're known for their chicken wings. "I can tell you right now our wings are fantastic," Jaylin Brennen, the bartender said. Now, local restaurants just can’t keep up with demand. "We’ve had an issue of just getting chicken...
Economybirminghamnews.net

Diamcor Resumes Expansion Plans to Increase Processing Volumes

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSX-V.DMI / OTCQB-DMIFF), ('Diamcor' or, the 'Company') today announced it is proceeding with the expansion of processing facilities at the Company's Krone Endora at Venetia Project (the 'Project'). The Company originally targeted the expansion for 2020; however, due to the events surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and associated public health restrictions implemented in South Africa, those plans were intentionally delayed in an effort to lower expenses and capital expenditures during that time. The Company's Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Kurt Petersen, has outlined a strategy based on an extensive ongoing evaluation of the Project's heavy equipment fleet, operations, processing plants, final recovery systems, mineral resource management and rehabilitation commitments.
Sarasota, FLMysuncoast.com

Increased traffic forcing SRQ to speed up expansion plans

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Bradenton International Airport is growing faster than it ever has, and they’re scrambling to keep up. Two months ago, they announced a 20-year master plan of expansion that now has to be completely reviewed. “Many of the timelines that were in the master plan...
Food & Drinksfox29.com

Starbucks bringing back reusable cup service nationwide

Starbucks is reviving its personal reusable cup service more than a year after the coronavirus forced the coffee giant to pause it out of an abundance of caution. Starting June 22, all company-operated stores in the U.S. ​will reintroduce the service through a "completely contactless" method. Even though an increasing...