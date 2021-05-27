TeamLogic IT Increases Nationwide Expansion

Dinsmore & Shohl issued the following announcement on May 24. Dinsmore & Shohl is pleased to announce substantial year-over-year increases in its attorneys and practice groups that received top rankings in the 2021 Edition of Chambers USA: America's Leading Lawyers for Business. The 19 percent jump in attorneys ranked as well as the extra Band 1 practice group (real estate) can be attributed to Dinsmore’s nationwide growth, particularly its expansion into Indiana, where the firm merged with Wooden McLaughlin earlier this year, adding 47 attorneys and three offices across the state. Altman Weil research showed in April that the merger was the largest in the legal industry thus far in 2021.