Medtronic's quarterly profit surges, as pandemic turnaround continues

Medtronic PLC's latest quarterly profit more than doubled as it moved further out of the shadow of the pandemic-driven downturn this spring. The medical-device maker, run out of Fridley but legally based in Dublin, Ireland, said Thursday it earned just over $2 billion in the three months ended April 30, about 2½ times what it made in the same period a year ago when the pandemic forced hospitals to call off elective procedures and scale back purchases of surgical equipment.