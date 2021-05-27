Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Stimulus update: IRS sends out new round of payments

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HWtct_0aDH65W400

Another batch of $1,400 COVID-19 stimulus payments was sent out over the past two weeks, as the Internal Revenue Service continues to process 2020 tax returns and send additional funds to those eligible for more money.

The IRS sent out 1.8 million checks with a payment date of May 26, bringing the total amount spent on Economic Impact Payments to $391 billion. Nearly 167 million payments have gone out under the American Rescue Plan since it became law in March.

Half the payments sent out in the past two weeks went to individuals for whom the IRS previously did not have enough information to issue an Economic Impact Payment. The IRS was able to get the payments to them after they filed their tax returns.

The IRS has been encouraging those who do not usually file a return to do so so the agency can get a bank account number or address to send the payment to.

Plus-up payments accounted for some 900,000 of the payments sent out in the past two weeks. Plus-up payments are supplemental payments for people who already received checks based on their 2019 tax returns but are eligible for a larger payment based on their recently processed 2020 tax returns.

Those checks totaled more than $1.6 billion.

The IRS is reaching out to people who don’t normally file a tax return and who don’t receive federal benefits but may qualify for a stimulus payment. They are asking them to file a return or asking agencies that offer aid to make them aware they may be eligible for the money.

“This includes those experiencing homelessness, the rural poor, and others,” the agency said in a press release.

If you did not get a first or second round Economic Impact Payment or got less than the full amount, you may be eligible for the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit. You will need to file a 2020 tax return to get those payments.

Individuals can check the Get My Payment tool on IRS.gov to see the payment status of stimulus payments. Additional information on Economic Impact Payments is available on IRS.gov.

©2021 Cox Media Group

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
585
Followers
10K+
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Stimulus#Federal Stimulus#Tax Returns#Tax Law#Economic Impact Payments#Cox Media Group#Payment#Supplemental Payments#Federal Benefits#Bank#Checks#Money#Plus Up Payments#Irs Gov#March
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Stimulus Check
News Break
IRS
Related
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

New Round Of Stimulus Checks To Hit Your Accounts Immediately!

The Democratic lawmakers are constantly urging the federal government to approve a 4th round of stimulus checks particularly for those American people who are still struggling financially. Some lawmakers are proposing that future relief can be bound to the upcoming financial conditions. This will enable your bank account to receive stimulus checks automatically.
Income TaxPosted by
Fortune

Another 1.8 million $1,400 stimulus checks are on the way

While many people received their $1,400 stimulus check in March, the Treasury Department, the Internal Revenue Service, and the Bureau of the Fiscal Service are still working to get them to those who have yet to receive their payment. And as of this week, another 1.8 million are en route.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Third Round of $1,400 Stimulus Checks Rolled Out Bringing Total to About $391B

Erica York, a Tax Foundation economist, reported that most eligible Americans should automatically receive their stimulus checks and “plus-ups”. The United States federal government has paid out 167 million stimulus checks each worth $1,400, bringing the total payments made to an estimated $391 billion. This third round was worth over $3.5 billion distributed in over 1.8 million checks.
Income TaxPosted by
MassLive.com

Stimulus check update: IRS has sent 167 million payments totaling $391 billion as Democrats keep pressing for recurring checks

More than 167 million Americans have received COVID-19 stimulus checks for a combined total of $391 billion, the Internal Revenue Service announced this week. The $1,400 payments started rolling out over direct deposit, and in paper checks and debit cards, soon after March 12 when President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.
Personal Financedigitalmarketnews.com

Missed Out On Your $1,400 Stimulus Check? Track It Though The IRS Tool

A majority of the third stimulus checks have been sent by the IRS. Starting April, they have also been sending the plus-up checks to square up the accounts of those who have missed out on the full amount in the initial check. But many are yet to get their check and if you are among those who have missed out, the IRS Get My Payment tracker should be your first port of call.
U.S. PoliticsCNET

Stimulus checks: IRS deadlines, plus-up payments, everything else to know

Still waiting for your stimulus check? Since March, the IRS has sent out more than 165 million payments to those who are eligible. But if your check for up to $1,400 hasn't arrived yet, you may be asking when you could expect your stimulus payment to show up. Here's what we know about the weekly payment schedule and what could be holding up your payment.
U.S. PoliticsAS.com

Fourth stimulus check: when can be the new payment according to the experts?

The IRS has sent out the majority of $1,400 stimulus checks in the third round of Economic Impact Payments that were included in the American Rescue Plan. The remaining checks and “plus-up” payments will continue to go out as the tax agency processes 2020 tax returns. Yet there is a push for further direct payments to Americans while the pandemic lasts.
U.S. PoliticsCleveland News - Fox 8

Stimulus checks: Over 1 million more payments just went out. Here’s who got one…

WASHINGTON (WJW) — More than 1.1 million additional payments were distributed in the eighth batch of Economic Impact Payments from the American Rescue Plan. The IRS announced Wednesday that they have disbursed approximately 164 million payments to eligible Americans. The IRS began processing the eighth batch of payments on Friday. However, the batch had an official payment date of May 5.
EconomyFast Company

IRS unemployment tax refund update: Finally, the checks start showing up!

Eligible recipients of an elusive tax refund related to unemployment compensation lit up with joy over the holiday weekend with reports that some have finally started to see the checks roll in. Some social media users on Twitter and in Facebook groups that have been monitoring the payments said they...