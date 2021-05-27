NEWS WATCH: ICYMI Aaron Taylor-Johnson is Marvel and Sony Pictures ‘Kraven the Hunter’

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleFresh from the hunt, Sony Pictures announced that Aaron Taylor-Johnson would play the lead role for the upcoming Marvel’s Kraven the Hunter film set in the Sony Pictures Spider-Man universe, slated to release early 2023. First appearing in Amazing Spider-Man #15, Kraven was created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko,...

comic-watch.com
