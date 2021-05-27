AstraZeneca Returns To PICK, Preferred Vaccine Can Be Chosen Though MySejahtera App Soon

During a recent virtual press conference on the MOSTI Facebook page, Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has just announced that the AstraZeneca vaccine is back in the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK). He also announced that the general public will be able to choose their preferred vaccine through the MySejahtera app soon. The minister also stated that the ability to choose the preferred vaccine will come via a future update to the MySejahtera app though he did not reveal when exactly the update will arrive.