Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

AstraZeneca Returns To PICK, Preferred Vaccine Can Be Chosen Though MySejahtera App Soon

By Syed Hassan Algadrie
pokde.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a recent virtual press conference on the MOSTI Facebook page, Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has just announced that the AstraZeneca vaccine is back in the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK). He also announced that the general public will be able to choose their preferred vaccine through the MySejahtera app soon. The minister also stated that the ability to choose the preferred vaccine will come via a future update to the MySejahtera app though he did not reveal when exactly the update will arrive.

pokde.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khairy Jamaluddin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#User Experience#Mosti#Mysejahtera#Chosen#Registrations#Opinion#Time#General Public#Reveal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
News Break
Facebook
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Vaccines
Related
HealthTimes Daily

Malawi destroys 20,000 expired doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

Blantyre, Malawi (AP) — Malawi has burned nearly 20,000 expired AstraZeneca vaccines, amid conflicting advice over what to do with the doses. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at...
PharmaceuticalsSmirs Interior News

NACI says you can mix-and-match AstraZeneca, mRNA COVID vaccines

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization announced Tuesday (June 1) that Canadians who received AstraZeneca for their first dose can get an mRNA vaccine for their second dose. “I think it’s good news that people now have that choice,” said chief medical health officer Dr. Theresa Tam. The advice affects...
Public HealthMedicineNet.com

Fully Vaccinated Travelers Can Soon Visit EU Countries

The fully vaccinated will soon be welcome to visit countries in the European Union, officials there announced Wednesday. The new measures for tourists and other travelers could take effect as early as next week, The New York Times reported. Visitors will be allowed into the bloc's 27 member states if...
Pharmaceuticalswtaq.com

Japan likely to approve AstraZeneca, Moderna vaccines – NHK

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan is likely to approve COVID-19 vaccines by both AstraZeneca and Moderna Inc, with an official announcement expected from the country’s health minister on Friday, public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday. Officials are considering limiting the recommended age group for AstraZeneca’s vaccine due to worries about blood...
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

More mega PPVs in Klang Valley to expand vaccine dispensing capacity, says Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR (May 30): Several more mega-sized vaccination centres (PPVs) will be set up in the Klang Valley to expand the capacity of dispensing vaccine from June 7. National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said three mega PPVs would be put up in Selangor and two more in Kuala Lumpur.
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Dr Mahathir: The need to vaccinate is urgent, forget politics

KUALA LUMPUR (May 31): Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad took to Twitter today to urge the Malaysian government to ramp up inoculation efforts and consider additional avenues which can be utilised for the exercise. "By now everyone should know that the best way to reduce the number of...
Healthrojakdaily.com

AstraZene-car: Malaysia To Introduce Drive-Through Vaccinations Soon

It's just like buying McDonald's. With the vaccination drive going slower than expected (2,999,036 doses administered so far, according to Reuters), Malaysian authorities are looking at ways to speed up the process. One of the ways include something we Malaysians are very familiar with: a drive-through service. Pilot programme deemed...
Worldhealthing.ca

AstraZeneca developer slams Canada’s approach to the vaccine

A Canadian researcher who oversaw the development of the AstraZeneca vaccine says the country’s vaccine strategy has been to act “on hearsay and not a lot of facts,” after several provinces have paused giving out first doses of the vaccine. Speaking on CTV News’ Question Period, Regius Professor of Medicine...
Worldkhabarhub.com

UK to donate 2 million AstraZeneca vaccines to Nepal

KATHMANDU: The United Kingdom has agreed to provide two million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Nepal. According to sources, citing that Nepal needs vaccines to fight against COVID-19 pandemic, the UK, its oldest diplomatic ally, has agreed to provide 2 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine. Interestingly, despite the indifference from...
HealthHomer News

Children as young as 12 can soon get Pfizer vaccination at Spit clinic

South Peninsula Hospital offers another pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. next Thursday, May 27. The clinic is at the Boat House Pavilion near Ramp 2. Vaccines offered will be the single-dose Janssen and the two-dose Pfizer. The Pfizer vaccine is now approved for children age...
IndustryMedicalXpress

Austria to phase out AstraZeneca virus vaccine

Austria will phase out AstraZeneca from its COVID-19 immunisation programme because of delivery problems and wariness among the population following reports of the vaccine's rare side effects, the health minister said. Austria becomes the third European country to drop AstraZeneca, after Norway and Denmark ditched the vaccine over rare cases...
CelebritiesPosted by
Awesome 92.3

Eric Clapton Details ‘Severe Reactions’ to AstraZeneca Vaccine

Eric Clapton has described the “severe reactions” he experienced after receiving the AstraZenaca COVID-19 vaccine. “In February this year … I took the first jab of AZ and straight away had severe reactions which lasted ten days,” the rocker explained in a letter to anti-lockdown activist Robin Monotti Graziadei. “About six weeks later I was offered and took the second AZ shot, but with a little more knowledge of the dangers. Needless to say the reactions were disastrous.”