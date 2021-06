Companies and entrepreneurs create jobs. Offices provide space for some of these jobs but do not create them. Posters sometimes allege two “facts” that are often untrue. The first is that office development is more attractive than housing. This can be true if the offices are filled quickly, rents remain high and cities do not allow sufficient incentives to make housing equally profitable. In cities that allow more height and density, including medium sized cities, there are new large and I assume profitable housing proposals.