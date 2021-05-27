Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

First quarter GDP unchanged at robust 6.4% annual rate

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sLTqy_0aDH5LRo00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a robust annual rate of 6.4% in the first three months of this year, unchanged from the government's initial estimate. The recovery from last year's deep recession gained steam at the beginning of this year, helped by vaccines to combat the virus and trillions of dollars in government assistance.

The rise in the gross domestic product, the economy's total output of goods and services, was the same as the government's first look one month ago, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. Upward revisions in spending by consumers, who account for two-thirds of economic activity, was offset by weaker growth in exports.

Economist believe GDP growth could top 10% in the current April-June quarter. For the year, economists expect growth to top 6%, giving the country the strongest economic performance since a 7.2% gain in 1984, when the country was also recovering from a deep recession.

The 6.4% first quarter performance represented an improvement after GDP growth slowed to a 4.3% rate in the final three months of last year, a time when rising coronavirus cases and waning government support raised fears that the country could tip back into recession.

But passage of nearly $3 trillion in extra government support in December and March, as well as wide-spread introduction of vaccines, has allowed thousands of businesses to reopen and millions of people to go back to work.

Thursday's report was the government second of three looks at GDP performance in the first quarter.

It showed that consumer spending grew at a sizzling annual rate of 11.3%, even better than the 10.7% estimate made a month ago. Business investment spending was also up and residential construction, which has been a standout performer over the past two years, grew at 12.7% annual rate, better than the 10.8% gain first estimated

However, those areas of stronger growth were offset by weakness in U.S. export sales, which fell at an annual rate of 2.9%, larger than the 1.1% rate of decline reported a month ago.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
990K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gdp#U S Economy#Gross Domestic Product#Gdp Growth#U S Gdp#Annual Growth#Economic Output#Sales Growth#Ap#The Commerce Department#The Associated Press#Gdp Growth#Gdp Performance#Weaker Growth#Total Output#Decline#Stronger Growth#Exports#U S Export Sales#Economists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessb975.com

Saudi first quarter GDP shrinks 3%, hit by oil sector decline

DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product fell 3% in the first quarter, slightly less than official estimates and compared with a 1% contraction last year, as a sharp fall in the oil sector pulled back the economy, data showed. The kingdom’s economy has been hit hard by the...
Businesstalkmarkets.com

Why Are Bond Yields Declining As Inflation Surges?

On the latest edition of Market Week in Review, Chief Investment Strategist for North America, Paul Eitelman, and Head of Portfolio & Business Consulting Sophie Antal Gilbert discussed the May U.S. inflation numbers and the puzzling reaction in bond markets. They also explored how the Group of Seven (G-7)’s proposal to establish a global minimum corporate tax rate could impact markets.
Economyinvesting.com

Japan’s GDP Shrinks Less Than First Reported Amid Emergency

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s economy shrank last quarter less than first reported, according to figures that come as yet another round of restrictions to contain the coronavirus threatens to prolong the slump. Gross domestic product contracted an annualized 3.9% from the final quarter of 2020, the Cabinet Office reported Tuesday. The...
Businesscmgfi.com

Market Update: Rates Unchanged, Job Openings Scheduled for Release

Mortgage rates remained relatively unchanged last week and continued to hover near historic lows. Bond market volatility sent them slightly higher in the middle of the week, but with Friday’s employment situation, they trended lower again. Most of the reports in the employment situation were much lower than expected by economists. Consequently, “stock market futures actually rose, with investors continuing to bet that the measured pace of job gains would keep the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates and tightening monetary policy,” wrote Jeff Cox, Finance Editor for CNBC. The jobs report was a good check-in with the economy’s recovery, which is a key factor for the Fed to raise rates. With the economy’s job growth at a slower-than-expected pace, it’s unlikely the Fed will raise rates just yet. However, the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) is scheduled for release this Tuesday, which will be another important rate-influencing report.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares unchanged ahead of central bank rate decision

Indian shares traded flat on Friday, ahead of a central bank decision that could leave interest rates at record lows as the country grapples with a second wave of the pandemic. The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) and the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) were unchanged at 15,697.25 and 52,248.08, respectively,...
EconomyForexTV.com

Australia GDP Jumps 1.8% On Quarter In Q1

Australia’s gross domestic product climbed a seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent on quarter in the first three months of 2021, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday. That beat expectations for an increase of 1.5 percent following the 3.1 percent spike in the previous three months. On a yearly basis,...
Businessnny360.com

Consumer sentiment rises, inflation outlook eases

U.S. consumer sentiment rose in early June by more than expected on improved outlooks for the economy and moderating inflation expectations. The University of Michigan’s preliminary sentiment index increased to 86.4 from 82.9 in May, data released Friday showed. The figure came in above the median 84.2 in a Bloomberg survey of economists.
BusinessShareCast

ECB leaves interest rates unchanged

The European Central Bank has left its key interest rates unchanged, in line with analyst expectations. Following the latest monetary policy meeting of the bank's Governing Council, the main refinancing rate - its headline interest rate - has been kept at 0.0%, while the deposit facility rate was unchanged at -0.5%.
EconomyUS News and World Report

Euro Zone Production Stronger Than Expected in April

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone industrial production was stronger than expected in April, driven by a more than doubling of durable consumer goods output from a year earlier as economies steadily reopened after COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, data showed on Monday. The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said industrial output in...
Worldlatinamericanews.net

1st LD: ECB keeps rates unchanged, continues bond buying at "higher pace"

FRANKFURT, June 10 (Xinhua) -- The European Central Bank (ECB) said on Thursday that it will keep the euro area key interest rates unchanged and will continue buying bonds under its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) at a "significantly higher pace" over the coming quarter than in the first months of this year.
Agriculturetucsonpost.com

India'sQ1 GDP data suggest strong post-pandemic rebound

New York [US], June 14 (ANI): India's and Brazil's first-quarter 2021 real GDP data show a strong rebound in both economies following a contraction last year of 4.4 per cent in Brazil and 7.1 per cent in India, Moody's Investors Service said on Monday. Brazil's first-quarter GDP expanded 1.2 per...