State bills would take away local control for short-term rentals, prompting local opposition
HOLLAND — Legislation introduced in the Michigan House of Representatives would strip local governments' ability to regulate short-term rentals in their communities. House Bill 4722, introduced by Rep. Sarah Lightner, R-Springport, would amend the Michigan Zoning Enabling Act to allow short-term rentals, units where guests reside for not more than 30 days, to be zoned as residential-use without needing any special-use permits from the local planning commission.www.hollandsentinel.com