Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘The Voice’: Cam Anthony Reveals Plans For New Music & Why He Worked So Well With Blake Shelton

By Alyssa Norwin, Russ Weakland
Posted by 
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0drFAh_0aDH5Ajp00
18 Photos.

After winning season 20 of ‘The Voice,’ Cam Anthony dished to HL EXCLUSIVELY about what’s next, his relationship with coach Blake Shelton and more.

Cam Anthony was named the winner of The Voice during the season 20 finale on May 25. However, even with the momentum from the show, he’s not rushing to put out new music right away. “One thing I am focusing on is taking my time with this,” Cam told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “That has been the most beautiful thing with this process — I have been able to take my time to figure out every detail in what I want in my performances. So I’ll do the same [with new music]. I want to make sure I am honoring this process, just taking my time and figuring out every detail for my album or next steps in my career.”

When the timing is right, though, Cam already has some songs up his sleeve. “Currently, I don’t know why it would be impossible to get something out in the next couple of months,” he admitted. “I have been able to stock pile a lot of music and I have been working on things here and there. So I definitely think we should have something to release, for sure, but I want to make sure it’s correct and that every detail is intentional. I want to be intentional with everything.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VYfH3_0aDH5Ajp00
Cam Anthony poses with coach Blake Shelton after winning ‘The Voice.’ (NBC)

Cam was on Blake Shelton’s team on the show, and although they were an unlikely pairing….it worked. The rising star gives Blake all the credit for that. “I think it’s just because of the environment that Blake creates,” Cam explained. “He is very good at neutralizing the room and allowing us to be very, very comfortable and just enjoy the moment. He likes to make jokes and make things lighthearted, so I think that made it work so easily. He also made room for me. He made room for me to do my thing and figure out what I wanted to do as an artist, which was the most important.”

Now that the show is over, Cam is hopeful that his relationship with Blake will continue as he embarks on his career, as well. “I think it will be dope to continue to be a part of this relationship with Blake,” he said. “He’s been very, very adamant and vocal in that that is what he wanted. I’m grateful he has been able to extend that hand.”

Check out more from our interview with Cam below!

This show can also open other doors into things besides music. Is there anything else you want to get into? I think that I was able to do on the show with my social justice and speaking on the things I believe it, that was very important in solidifying my next steps. I would love to do public speaking and I would love to talk and inspire folks and envision a new world and new idea and way of living that’s sustainable for all of us. I love to dance. I was on a dance team when I was younger. I would also love to write books and short stories, or maybe write an animated short story. That would be cool!

What about Broadway? For sure. I welcome all types of musical theater. My favorite movie is actually The Wiz, andI’m saying this over and over again — if there is anyone in the world making The Wiz again, I would love to audition for that show! I would be honored to be the Scarecrow because just watching Michael Jackson perform that role was outrageous!

What vibe do you think your music will have? There is, of course, a way to go about it and go about making change and getting that type of conversation to the table [with my music]. But I would be lying if I told you that I was just [only looking] to do that and that is it. [There could definitely be] some summer jams. Maybe a jazz record here and there. I want to show case everything you got to see on the show, and all the many risks or what people see as risks. I want to continue to do that in my career as a musician.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
61K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Blake Shelton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musical Theater#New Idea#Good Music#New Music#Dance Music#Jazz Music#Beautiful Music#Voice#Hl#Dope#Broadway#Jokes#Conversation#Things#Books#Public Speaking#Time#Case Everything
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani Rocks Diamond Band On Wedding Finger Sparking Rumors She Wed Blake Shelton

Days after she appeared to celebrate with a bridal shower, Gwen Stefani rocked what looked like a new, diamond ring — possibly a wedding band!. Could Gwen Stefani, 51, and Blake Shelton, 44, be married? The former No Doubt singer appeared to debut a diamond band on her engagement ring finger while stepping out with her country star fiancé on Saturday, June 12 — see the photos on Page Six here. The couple were also joined by her adorable son with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, 7-year-old Apollo.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani Dresses Up Like Blake Shelton In Flannel Shirt While Cleaning Out His Closet: See Pic

Gwen Stefani channelled her man Blake Shelton while cleaning out his closet. She shared a snap of herself rocking one of his iconic flannel shirts. Gwen Stefani was serving some serious country vibes when she dressed up like her husband-to-be, The Voice star Blake Shelton. The singer, 51, shared a series of snaps on her IG story on May 23, which showed her trying on a blue and orange flannel from her man’s side of the closet. “Cleaning out @blakeshelton closet,” she captioned one selfie, which saw her wearing one of his go-to flannel tops. “We’re for sure keeping this shirt,” she told the camera with a smile. They say long term couples start to resemble each other, right?
Celebritiessoundslikenashville.com

Blake Shelton Says He Started Resenting Touring in 2012

Country superstar Blake Shelton is at top of his live-performance game these days, packing arenas each year as one of the most popular performers in the genre. But he’s also spent a decade as a TV personality, working hard as the most-beloved coach on NBC’s The Voice. And it almost ruined his love of the stage.
CelebritiesPosted by
KLAW 101

Blake Shelton Shares Why He Lost Interest in Touring

Blake Shelton reveals in a new interview that there was a time when he'd lost interest in touring. This may come as a surprise coming from the country star who has decided to hit the road as soon as possible after a pandemic-induced touring lull with his Friends and Heroes Tour in 2021.
Celebritiesnowdecatur.com

Blake Shelton Flushed A Bag Of Weed At McDonalds

In the early days of being on the road, Blake Shelton says he flushed weed down the toilet at a McDonalds in Birmingham. In an interview posted on Taste of Country, he said he did it because he thought he was going to jail. He was at the restaurant for...
Duluth, GAtmpresale.com

Blake Shelton in Duluth, GA – presale password

WiseGuys has the Blake Shelton presale code: When the Blake Shelton pre-sale starts, everyone who has the password will have an opportunity to get great seats before the general public. You might never have another opportunity to see Blake Shelton’s performance in Duluth!. Here is what we know about the...
Philadelphia, PAtmpresale.com

Blake Shelton in Philadelphia, PA – presale code

The Blake Shelton pre-sale passcode is now available!! This official Blake Shelton presale is for the 2021 tour and gives immediate access to Blake Shelton tickets for a short time. Your access to this Blake Shelton presale is immediate once you have joined.. You might never have another chance to...
Atlanta, GAnewcountry1015.com

NEW COUNTRY 101-FIVE’S “BLAKE SHELTON WINNING WEEKEND” CONTEST OFFICIAL RULES

A complete copy of these rules can be obtained by contacting radio station WKHX (“Station”), owned and operated by Atlanta Radio, LLC, 780 Johnson Ferry Rd Suite 500, Atlanta, GA 30342 during available business hours Monday through Friday, on the Station website www.newcountry1015.com, or by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to the above address.
CelebritiesPosted by
Q985

Blake Shelton Admits He’s Still ‘Blown Away’ Over Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton says he's still "blown away" when he sings with Gwen Stefani, no matter how many times they've collaborated previously. The country superstar and coach on The Voice has been making his home in Hollywood with his fiancee off and on for several years now. The “Minimum Wage" singer credits his fiance with his transition to city living.
NFLwkml.com

Blake Shelton Gets Caught Lying to Kelly Clarkson

Blake Shelton appeared on The Kelly Clarkson show recently, and she busted The Voice co-star in a lie. Kelly hosted all of the coaches of The Voice, including Nick Jonas, John Legend, and Shelton. Previously, Clarkson gifted Shelton a “Team Kelly” jacket, a generous gift she gave him for appearing four times on her show. However, it appears he left it behind in the green room. Clarkson confronted Shelton about the mishap.
NFL995qyk.com

Why Blake Shelton Slashed His Touring Time

Right around the time Blake Shelton became a country superstar in 2012, his touring life and his TV show life (The Voice), were starting to take their toll. As a big star in country music, the touring gets intense. He recently told Apple, “I was touring full time, or as much as I could, and it became too much, it was too much for me personally. I mean, there was never a day off, it was just crazy, and I started resenting touring a little bit. I was like, ‘Oh my God, what is the point, what are we doing? I’m not enjoying it anymore.'”
Santa Monica, CAPosted by
Q 96.1

Did Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Already Get Married?

They may be one of the music industry's hottest power couples, but are Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton already hitched?. That's the question on fans' minds after the pair were photographed by Page Six over the weekend in Santa Monica, California. In the photos published by the media outlet, the "Rich Girl" singer appears to be wearing a diamond wedding band next to her massive engagement ring.
Celebritiesdnyuz.com

Exclusive photos show Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton may have secretly wed

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may have just secretly tied the knot, according to exclusive new photos obtained by The Post. The “Just a Girl” singer and former No Doubt frontwoman was spotted Saturday wearing what appeared to be a sparkling diamond wedding band next to her massive engagement ring — after posting a photo of herself online just the day before captioned, “SHE’S GETTING MARRIIIEEEED.”