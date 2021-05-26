Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alaska State

Norwegian Cruise Lines Will Start Sailing In Alaska This Summer

By Lora Pope
traveloffpath.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post may have affiliate links, which means we may receive a small commission (at no extra cost to you!) if you choose to purchase through them. Here's our Disclosure & Privacy Policy for more info. Last Updated 1 day ago. If you’ve been hoping to go cruising in the...

www.traveloffpath.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Business
Local
Alaska Lifestyle
State
Alaska State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ships#Carnival Cruise Lines#Cdc#Norwegian Planning#Congress#White House#Celebrity Cruises#American#Q A#Restart Operations#Holland America Line#Alaska Cruises#Alaska Norwegian#Cruise Ship Operations#Cruise Operations#Cruise Travel#Sailing#Cruise Tourism#Norwegian Bliss#Test Cruises
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Travel
Related
Public Healthsrnnews.com

Cruise lines say no change in sailing plans after new COVID-19 cases

(Reuters) – Royal Caribbean Group and Carnival Corp will push ahead with a return to cruises this summer despite two guests onboard a test run for Royal Caribbean’s Celebrity Millennium ship testing positive for COVID-19. A year after several cruise ships were host to major coronavirus outbreaks and with large numbers of Americans now vaccinated, cruise lines have been striving to get business going.
Travelattractionsmagazine.com

First roller coaster at sea is set to sail with Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line has announced plans for its next wave of the summer restart of cruising for guests — including the first cruise for Mardi Gras, which will offer the first roller coaster at sea!. Mardi Gras will begin operating seven-day cruises from Port Canaveral on Saturday, July 31, with...
Florida StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Norwegian Cruise Line plans fully vaccinated cruising, defying Florida governor

Norwegian Cruise Line announced Monday that it plans to resume cruising from Miami in August with fully vaccinated passengers, a plan that threatens to defy Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' order banning businesses from requiring vaccines. The announcement creates confusion about plans of cruise lines that in recent days have announced diverging strategies for resuming operations — with some planning test voyages, some requiring vaccines and some welcoming people on board with masks and social distancing. Carnival Cruise Line, meanwhile, announced that fully vaccinated voyages will take place from Galveston, Texas. Royal Caribbean is taking the opposite approach — strongly encouraging but not requiring vaccinations and hinting that passengers who cannot prove they are vaccinated will face testing and other "protocols."
Industrycruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean CEO Clears Up Complicated Vaccine Protocols

Royal Caribbean has received its fair share of criticism regarding its onboard policies for vaccinations, mask-wearing, and other COVID-19 related issues. So much so that President and CEO Michael Bayley posted to clarify everything. Bayley said the cruise line, and he personally, had received numerous, sometimes rude, sometimes scary, messages...
Fort Lauderdale, FLcruisehive.com

New Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Arrives at Homeport

Royal Caribbean’s new Odyssey of the Seas cruise ship has arrived at her new homeport of Port Everglades, located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The vessel arrived in the U.S. for the very first time last week in Port Canaveral. Odyssey of the Seas Arrives Home. After arriving in the U.S....
Florida StateFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Royal Caribbean Odyssey of the Seas arrives to its new home in a Florida first

Royal Caribbean has finally let a Quantum-class ship home port in Florida for the first time with the arrival of Odyssey of the Seas to Port Everglades. The first ship in the line’s innovative class, Quantum of the Seas, debuted in 2016, and it wasn’t until this fifth ship in the Quantum series, that the company decided to let cruise fans in the Sunshine State have easy access.
Florida Statecruzely.com

Royal Caribbean Updates Vaccine Requirements (Including a Florida Cruises)

The back and forth over vaccine requirements on cruises has been confusing for everyone involved, but day by day it is becoming clearer who will and won’t require the shot. This morning Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley laid out exactly which sailings will require passengers to be vaccinated and which won’t, via a Facebook post.
Public Healthseatrade-cruise.com

Unvaccinated adult cruisers can expect to pay for tests: Royal Caribbean

The line isn't mandating vaccination for its five ships set to sail from Florida in July and August. 'It is strongly recommended that guests set sail fully vaccinated, if they are eligible,' a Royal Caribbean spokesperson said. 'Those who are unvaccinated or unable to verify vaccination will be required to undergo testing and follow other protocols at their own expense. These expenses are still being finalized.'
Travelcruiseradio.net

Disney Cruise Line Cancels More 2021 Sailings, Updates Navigator App

Disney Cruise Line has canceled more sailings through August, September, and November on all of its cruise ships. All Disney Dream cruises are canceled through August 6. All Disney Fantasy sailings are canceled through August 28. All Disney Wonder voyages are canceled through September 19. All United States-based cruises aboard...
Travelcruisefever.net

What It’s Like On the First Cruise Ship To Resume Caribbean Cruises

Celebrity Cruises is setting the course for cruising’s triumphant return to the Caribbean with its roundtrip voyages from St. Maarten on Celebrity Millennium. I’m onboard for Cruise Fever for the inaugural cruise, and this landmark sailing certainly has a celebratory feel, marking a long-awaited sense of revitalization for travel and tourism in the Caribbean. Cruising is crucial to the islands, and Celebrity Millennium is visiting Barbados, Aruba and Curacao on this voyage.
Travelcruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship to Begin Cruises from Nassau This Weekend!

Excitement reigns as we are just days away from a cruise restart from the Bahamas. Royal Caribbean’s Adventure of the Seas sailed into the port of Nassau on Tuesday in preparation of what can be reasonably called a significant moment in the restart of cruises in North America. It has...
Travelcruisefever.net

Royal Caribbean Resumes Cruises to the Caribbean in 3 Days

Royal Caribbean’s long awaited return to the Caribbean and Bahamas will finally happen this weekend when Adventure of the Seas sails a seven night cruise from Nassau. The last Royal Caribbean cruise ships to depart on a cruise to the Bahamas was back on March 13, 2020. On Saturday, Adventure of the Seas resumes cruises when the cruise ship departs on a seven night cruise that will include two days at the cruise line’s private island, CocoCay.
Travelmetroatlantaceo.com

Air Travel Increases; Cruise Lines Prepare to Set Sail

The return to travel continues gaining momentum across the United States and around the world. “Interest and enthusiasm for travel has gone through the roof,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The pent-up demand is being released and our AAA Travel Advisors have been inundated with calls from people who want to take a trip this year.