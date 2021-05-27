What happened on this date in local history?
May 27, 1875: Two old veterans of the village, Messrs. Julius Wagner and Frederick Teubert, had a slight misunderstanding last Monday and in order to settle who was right, agreed to fight it out. After three rounds and two knock downs Wagner was declared the winner, although Teubert claimed a foul. Both parties received several marks as a memento of their scrimmage. Both parties are over 70 years of age, but still show considerable vitality for two old seed of that age.www.swnewsmedia.com