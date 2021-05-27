UPDATE: Line Dancing Returning to This Popular Newburgh Spot
UPDATE: To the vaccination/dancing procedure at Billy Joe's. Starting this Tuesday June 1st country line dancing returns to Billy Joe's. We previously reported that to be able to line dance you would need to show proof of vaccination. The guidelines have now changed as Billy Joe's won't require you to bring proof, or show any sort of card or anything to dance. They are going to work on the honor system, if you say you've been vaccinated and your being truthful, you will be able to dance.943litefm.com