Syndigo Acquires Riversand, Expanding Product and Master Data Capabilities for Global Client Base

By Syndigo
Marietta Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Combined Solution Portfolio Will Offer More Comprehensive Options to Deliver a Complete Customer Experience. CHICAGO, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- Syndigo, a Chicago-based leading SaaS product information and syndication company, and a portfolio company of Summit Partners and The Jordan Company, today announced the acquisition of Riversand, a leading cloud-native SaaS Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution provider. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

www.mdjonline.com
