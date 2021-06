Ransomware has plagued many large companies around the United States and the world recently. An attack shut down a pipeline in the US not long ago, leading to fuel shortages in some areas and the company that owns the pipeline paying millions to decrypt their files. Another high-profile ransomware attack saw a US-based food company pay millions to hackers to decrypt their systems and prevent files from being leaked. While ransomware attacks are highly effective and can be big moneymakers for attackers, the group behind Avaddon is shutting down and has released the decryption keys for all of their victims.