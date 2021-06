Cyberattacks have long been seen as a threat to financial markets, but worries are becoming even more acute following a US pipeline hack that set off a public panic and forced the company to pay a ransom. Financial exchanges that manage daily transactions of tens or hundreds of billions of dollars are an appealing target for hackers. Major stock exchanges insist they are on top of the issue, but remain mum about what steps they are taking to safeguard their networks. "Technology and operational resiliency sits at the heart of everything we do," a Nasdaq spokesperson told AFP.