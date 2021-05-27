Cancel
Minnesota State

Open house scheduled June 2-3 for Minnesota 86 project

By Editorials
Worthington Daily Globe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANKATO — The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) in partnership with the city of Lakefield invites the public to attend an outdoor open house along Minnesota 86 in Lakefield to learn about the project and prepare for construction in 2022. On Wednesday, June 2, staff will be set up at...

www.dglobe.com
