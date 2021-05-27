Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

Veterans took an especially bad hit during the pandemic

By Jamie Rowen
New Haven Register
 28 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) As the nation takes a day to memorialize its military dead, living military veterans are facing a deadly risk that has nothing to do with war or conflict: the coronavirus. Different groups...

www.nhregister.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Homeless Veterans#Military Veterans#Ptsd#Dental#Inspector General#The Department Of Defense#Hispanic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
Country
Vietnam
News Break
Homeless
News Break
Vaccines
Country
Iraq
Related
Mental Healthopelikaobserver.com

A Soldiers Experience; June 27 Recognized as PTSD Awareness Day

June 27 is National Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Injury Awareness Day. It is a day dedicated to raising awareness around the signs, symptoms and stigma, associated with PTSD. As a former Infantry Officer with two deployments to Afghanistan, this issue is deeply personal to me. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has reported that somewhere between 10 to 15 % of Veterans have a clinical diagnosis for post-traumatic stress. That number is likely far greater. A recent survey suggests that more than a quarter of our population believes PTSD is incurable and those who have it are dangerous and mentally unstable — it is for this reason that so many Veterans refuse to seek help. 22 Veterans will take their own life today, two thirds of them will have never stepped foot inside a VA facility — 15 Veterans will die today without ever asking for help.
Virginia StateChar-Koosta News

VA improves home loan assistance for veterans and servicemembers during COVID-19 pandemic following Tester, Brown, Reed push

U.S. SENATE – The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is making changes to the agency’s proposed COVID-19 Veterans Assistance Partial Claim Payment program following a push from U.S. Senators Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), and Jack Reed (D-R.I.). The program, finalized last week, will help veterans with VA-guaranteed home loans return to making normal payments after exiting a COVID-19-related forbearance.
Virginia StateArmy Times

The VA should consider hyperbaric oxygen as a worthwhile treatment for vets

The COVID-19 pandemic dominated the healthcare-related headlines this past year, and rightfully so. While the world focused its attention on the pandemic, other health crises continued in the shadows. So as we begin to put the pandemic in the rearview mirror, it’s time to shine a light on the health crises that have been simmering just beneath the surface. Chief among these is the alarmingly high rate of suicide among U.S. veterans.
POTUSabc11.com

Surviving combat only to die at home: This soldier is picking out his coffin at 35

You can't tell by looking at him, but retired Staff Sgt. Wesley Black is about to die. He's just 35 years old. And today he's having what he calls a good day. "I could be dead tomorrow. I could live another six months ... It really all just depends on how my body responds to the oral chemotherapy, how much more I can squeeze out of the stone," Black told CNN in an interview in his home on Thursday.
Tempe, AZasu.edu

Bringing healing to veterans

Many departments around ASU are involved with PTSD research and support. ASU Tillman Center military advocate writes book on PTSD for fellow veterans and their loved ones. Shawn Banzhaf has seen things that most people never do — death and carnage on the battlefield. As a result of his tour...
MilitaryVindy.com

Vietnam veteran took lessons home to students

LIBERTY — A decision at the age of 20 that sent him to Vietnam had a profound effect on Ronald Shaklee’s life and career, long after returning from the war. Shaklee walked into a recruiter’s office looking to select a job in the Army, instead of waiting for his draft number to be called. There was a yearlong waiting list for his top jobs, combat journalist and combat photographer, so he left disappointed.
Militarydistincttoday.net

Military Suicides for Post-9/11 Veterans Are High, Study Warns

As the last remaining American troops prepare to depart from Afghanistan and Congress debates removing presidential war-making powers for the first time in a generation, there is a growing understanding that the veterans of America’s longest wars have a far greater risk of suicide and other mental health concerns than those who came before.
Knoxville, TNTennessee Tribune

Mental Health of Youth as Pandemic Ends Raises Concerns: Especially in Communities of Color

KNOXVILLE, TN — Across the city of Knoxville and across the United States, the push is on to get children vaccinated before the next school year begins. Pfizer is vaccinating ages 12 and up and Moderna is not far behind, waiting only for FDA and CDC approval before they too join the effort to vaccinate over 25 million children ages 11 to 17 living in the USA according to the 2019 census data. Once the children are vaccinated and the pandemic is in their past, it is their mindset for the future that is now of great concern.