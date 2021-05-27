Cancel
Biden Budget Is Chance to Stop Paying Fossil Fuel Industry

By Sujatha Bergen
NRDC
President Biden is set to release his first detailed budget proposal. This blueprint for government spending is an enormous opportunity to eliminate handouts to the fossil fuel industry through the new American Jobs Plan and Executive Order on Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad. Here’s what the budget...

NRDC works to safeguard the earth—its people, its plants and animals, and the natural systems on which all life depends.

